Strong performances for Boston runners

The team from Boston Community Runners put in some excellent running at the annual Heckington 10 Mile roadrace.

Held on the last full weekend in July, the Heckington Show is a quintessentially English event, still boasting to be the biggest village show in the UK. It is a weekend show and at 9am on the Saturday morning the ten mile road race takes place. Saturday 26th July saw 12 members of Boston Community Runners head the short distance and take on the sell-out event.

The race started off with slightly cooler conditions than the intense heat of the previous weeks, much to the relief of every runner. However, although not forecast, Heckington was subject to the Great British weather. The heavens opened with a persistant misty rain. Runners were showered throughout the race, with heavy rain seen by runners in the latter half of the field.

The race itself begins with two laps of the grassed track in the arena before heading out into the village and down to Star Fen, the village and fen was repeated again before they came back into the main show arena for the finish.

First back for BCR was Steve Roberts in a superb time of 1.04.38 and he was followed in by our second runner home, Kelvin Clements in a time of 1.12.21. Stopping the clock with a flying finish was Steve Bates. His time was 1.14.47. Nathan Saw was next into the arena and he finished with a super time of 1.19.20. John Burton clocked 1.20.36 and Nick Turner was pleased with his run, finishing in a time of 1.24.36.

Elektra Roberts was our first lady back into the showground and a solid run gave her a finish time of 1.28.11. Simon Pickwell stopped the clock in 1.29.35 and Mary Turner managed to shave more minutes off from last year with a time of 1.33.36. Jayne Clements and Georgina Wilde ran together finishing in 1.49.51 and 1.49.53 respectively and our final club runner, Clare Teesdale, came home well inside her 2hr target with a time of 1.54.08.

Everyone enjoyed the race and the support shown throughout the course, even with the rain falling – which actually stopped after the race – and agreed that it was one of the goto races of the year.

Everyone received a race t-shirt and their race fee included entry into the Heckington Show itself for the day including the evening concert followed by fireworks.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.