Students at Skegness Academy raise over £1,500 for local food bank through fundraising week

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Sixth Form Leadership Team at the Skegness Academy has once again demonstrated their dedication to making a difference.

Through a series of creative fundraising activities held between Monday 9 December and Sunday 15 December 2024, the students raised an impressive £1,585 for the Storehouse Food Bank and Restore Centre.

The event-filled week had a series of activities, including the much-anticipated Year 7 Christmas Ball. Students also held a variety of activities such as “Guess How Many Sweets in the Jar,” “What is Hugfun Bear’s Middle Name?” and the ever-popular “Teacher's Got Talent” showcase. In addition, the students took their efforts beyond the school walls with a Christmas-themed event at Tesco's Skegness, where singing, dancing, and festive cheer helped promote the food bank apply.

Miss Langdale, Head of Sixth Form, reflected on the achievement: “I am so proud of the Sixth Form Leadership Team for their hard work and dedication in raising £1,585. Their leadership and commitment have made a real difference to our community this Christmas.”

A selection of students from Skegness Academy that attended the Year 7 Christmas ball

The funds raised were used to purchase essential items for the food bank, with the Sixth Form team personally delivering the goods. This hands-on experience not only supported the local community but also helped the students develop valuable skills such as leadership, teamwork, and planning.

Sixth Form President Jaydon William shared his thoughts on the week: “The fundraising week was the most fun and enjoyable week so far. It offered so many different ways for the students to take part, bringing the school together for a good cause to help the local community. I’ll admit the build-up was stressful, with all the event planning and organising, but it all pays off when you raise so much for a local charity. I am so proud of my leadership team for their support and hard work throughout the week, especially the other presidents.”

Congratulations to all the winners and participants for making the week an unforgettable success. The Skegness Academy community looks forward to even more exciting and impactful events in the future.