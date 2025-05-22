Substation planning application could hold key to solar farm influx in Lincolnshire

Proposed Navenby substation on Heath Lane, Lincolnshire. Credit: National Grid

A seemingly innocuous plan to build a substation in southern Lincolnshire could dramatically transform the county.

The National Grid hope to build the facility near Navenby to meet demand from several major solar farms in the area.

If permission for the substation isn’t granted, it could potentially hinder the development of several huge solar farms in the area, and campaigners are aiming to sway local councillors and derail the proposals.

The substation would occupy 32 acres of land off Heath Lane, just east of the village.

The proposed Springwell, Fosse Green and Leoda solar farms – which would cover nearly 8,000 acres – are all relying on it being built in order to connect to the grid.

National Grid says it’s legally required to meet requests for connections.

Frances Innes, a member of the Cliff Villages Action Group who lives in Navenby, says it will be one of the applications the group is seeking to block.

“We will be fighting the substation. Our understanding is that if it doesn’t get permission, the solar farms in the area won’t be able to be connected,” she said.

“As it’s not a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), it will be decided by the council rather than the government.

“My feeling is that many on the council don’t want it.

“It depends on the individuals and how the meeting goes – people can change their mind at the last minute. It may depend on how much pressure is put on them.

“We’re not NIMBYs, we just want these projects to be in the right place, and that’s not fertile farmland. Lincolnshire shouldn’t be the guinea pig for the rest of the UK.”

She added there is the possibility that it is rejected by North Kesteven District Council, but National Grid appeals and the government’s Planning Inspectorate overturns the decision.

Group members are putting up signs protesting the substation, saying “No to vast solar industry on farmland!”

National Grid says on its website: “There is a shift towards renewable energy sources, meaning there is greater demand on our network to connect new sources of electricity and customers.

“The proposed substation at Navenby is in response to the increase in connection requests and increased consumption of electricity that will continue to grow.

“In the Navenby area several developers have requested new power connections from National Grid, including Springwell Solar and Fosse Green and, as a regulated business, we have a legal obligation to meet these requests.

“Due to the number of requests in the local area, a new substation is required to connect these developers.”

It is expected that the planning application will be submitted towards the end of 2025, with a decision early next year. If approved, it would come online around 2029.

The Cliff Villages Action Group will be holding a walk on Sunday, June 8 meeting at 9.45am for a 10.15am start from The Tempest in Coleby to Navenby and then to Wellingore, passing the sites of proposed battery farms at Coleby, Navenby and Wellingore, a solar farm at Welbourn/Leadenham and the substation.

There is parking at Coleby village hall and there are two stops along the way where people can join in or break off. These are North Lane/Viling Way at 11am and the Red Lion in Wellingore on the A607 at 11.40am before heading down the toad to Welbourn. There will be banners to purchase for £5. The walk is five miles and expected to take up to three hours to complete.

Residents from other villages affected around the country will be joining in too in a national day of walking.

Frances said: “The National Community Walk, is all about bringing the community together to enjoy our beautiful countryside. Now at risk from utility solar developments and what comes with it. This could mean the loss of food producing farmland, the loss of bridleways and footpaths, and the wildlife, and also to take in the lovely views across the fields, these views will changed for many decades. “I cannot say how many people will turn up, it's an open invitation. “I think the feelings in the community are of anger, anxiety, a feeling of being helpless, being overwhelmed, with how many solar developments are being proposed for our villages and farmland, but also I have to say that some do want it, and some have resigned themselves that it is going to happen.

“For me it is just a feeling of complete devastation and dread.”

However, there was concern at a public hearing earlier this month for the Springwell project that any delays in the substation could leave the solar farm unable to generate electricity.

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind), who represents the area, told the hearing: “Nothing should start on the solar farm before the substation is ready. It should all be passed or none at all.”

The project’s developer responded that not having the substation in place in time was “highly improbable”.

The substation will be set back from the road, and four new pylons would need to be constructed.