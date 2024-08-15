Successful addition of events brings new life to Boston Market

Busking Festival event in Boston on Saturday 20th July

The historic Boston Market has seen a surge of activity this summer, thanks to a series of successful events organised by Cllr Suzanne Welberry. Throughout June, July and August, the market was transformed into a bustling hub of creativity and community spirit, beginning with the Charity Flea Market, followed by the lively Busking Festival, and concluding with the colourful Art Street Market.

Each event brought something unique to the heart of Boston, drawing in crowds from near and far. The Charity Flea Market kick-started the series, offering a treasure trove of goods as well as raising £100s for the charities involved and increase footfall into the Boston Charity Shops.

The Busking Festival filled the Market Place with the sounds of live music, showcasing the talent of local performers and was a great success. Six out of the 12 buskers who took part have procured paid bookings because of the festival. Plans are also underway to build up a Busking Community who will be available to play at our Market Place events.

Finally, the Art Street Market celebrated the creativity of local artists, turning the market into an open-air gallery fostering community spirit amongst the art fraternity. The Art Groups taking part were pleased with the footfall and the number of artists that approached them to join their art clubs. Imogen our local Boston Busker played while artists sketched and painted on the street creating a lovely friendly and welcoming vibe.

Art Street Market event in Boston on Saturday 10 August

Cllr Suzanne Welberry expressed her delight at the success of the events, stating, “The response from the community has been overwhelming. It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying what the market has to offer, and the positive feedback we’ve received has been truly heart-warming. I’m eager to build on this momentum and bring even more exciting events to join Boston Market in the future. I am pleased to say that we raised £300 for the Boston Mayors Charities. I would also like to thank the Boston Market team for their welcome, support and organisation, and it is clear they are very committed to regenerating the Market Place”

Cllr Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre inc Markets, said: “It’s been wonderful to see these additional events breathe new life into our long-standing market. The mix of traditional and new elements has been well received by both traders and visitors. We look forward to more initiatives like this that continue to enhance the experience at Boston Market and contribute to the vibrancy of our town.”

The summer events at Boston Market have not only provided entertainment and opportunities for local talent but have also strengthened the sense of community. Both Cllr Welberry and Cllr Broughton are enthusiastic about the prospect of more such events in the future, ensuring that Boston Market remains a lively and cherished part of the town’s identity.