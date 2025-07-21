Successful charity concert at St Matthews raises over £2,200 for Cancer Research

Skegness Rotary Club Event Draws Enthusiastic Crowd and Moving Performances. Members of the Rotary Club of Skegness and the local community gathered on the evening of Friday 18th July at the beautiful St. Matthews Church for a charity concert in aid of Cancer Research.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured a stirring performance by the Risca Male Voice Choir, whose powerful harmonies and heartfelt renditions captivated the audience.

The concert was a resounding success, drawing residents, and visitors alike to support a cause that touches so many lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir, who had travelled from Wales for the event, were supported by local artists; Lucy Dickens, Kyle Perkins and Katy Divilly who gave their time for free and produced sparkling performances to enrich the event.

Matt Harrison, Risca Choir Musical Director.

The resonant acoustics of St. Matthews provided the perfect backdrop for the choir's repertoire, which ranged from traditional Welsh hymns to popular classics, all delivered with professionalism and passion.

Tamara Good, this years Rotary club President, presented the choir with one of their banners, who in turn presented her with a commemorative shield.

As the choir members also gave their time free of charge, every penny raised, over £2,200 in total, from tickets sales, a raffle, concert programme sales and other donations, will go directly to Cancer Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club would like to thank all of those involved who helped make the event a success and also a big thank you to St. Matthews Church for providing the perfect venue.

Rotary President Tamara Good is presented with a commemorative shield by a choir member

Rob Wilkinson from Skegness Rotary, the main organiser of the concert, said ‘events like this highlight the strength of Rotary and the power of music to unite us and reflect our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact in the local community.’

If you would like to get involved in helping your local and international communities, contact details for Skegness Rotary are available via the website: www.skegnessrotary.org.uk or find us on Facebook.