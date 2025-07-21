Successful charity concert at St Matthews raises over £2,200 for Cancer Research
The event featured a stirring performance by the Risca Male Voice Choir, whose powerful harmonies and heartfelt renditions captivated the audience.
The concert was a resounding success, drawing residents, and visitors alike to support a cause that touches so many lives.
The choir, who had travelled from Wales for the event, were supported by local artists; Lucy Dickens, Kyle Perkins and Katy Divilly who gave their time for free and produced sparkling performances to enrich the event.
The resonant acoustics of St. Matthews provided the perfect backdrop for the choir's repertoire, which ranged from traditional Welsh hymns to popular classics, all delivered with professionalism and passion.
Tamara Good, this years Rotary club President, presented the choir with one of their banners, who in turn presented her with a commemorative shield.
As the choir members also gave their time free of charge, every penny raised, over £2,200 in total, from tickets sales, a raffle, concert programme sales and other donations, will go directly to Cancer Research.
The Rotary Club would like to thank all of those involved who helped make the event a success and also a big thank you to St. Matthews Church for providing the perfect venue.
Rob Wilkinson from Skegness Rotary, the main organiser of the concert, said ‘events like this highlight the strength of Rotary and the power of music to unite us and reflect our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact in the local community.’
If you would like to get involved in helping your local and international communities, contact details for Skegness Rotary are available via the website: www.skegnessrotary.org.uk or find us on Facebook.