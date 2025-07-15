Summer of fun and free entertainment begins at Fantasy Island

The Ingoldmells attraction gears up for its biggest summer yet - now open 7 days a week with free entertainment, fireworks, and fun for all ages.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is now open seven days a week - just in time for what promises to be its biggest and best summer season yet.

With over 30 rides and attractions - including two of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters and the largest indoor entertainment centre on the East Coast - the popular Skegness-area theme park is pulling out all the stops for summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come rain or shine, there’s plenty to enjoy: from thrilling indoor rides and arcades to award-winning adventure golf and ten-pin bowling. Plus, the park is home to Europe’s largest seven-day market of its kind - completely free to enter and open daily.

Over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy - with 10% off when you purchase a wristband online.

As part of this year’s summer programme, visitors can enjoy free live entertainment every day, including:

LWP Wrestling every Tuesday

A family-friendly Cinderella pantomime on Wednesdays

Fireworks lighting up the sky every Wednesday night (from 30th July)

Live music and acts at Captain Jack’s Bar every Friday to Sunday

Singo Bingo on Sunday evenings

Character shows and meet-and-greets throughout the week

New for 2025 - roaming real-life dinosaurs!

“We’re proud to offer a full day out that’s packed with fun and free entertainment for the whole family,” said Paige Harris, Strategic Brand and Partnerships Manager at Fantasy Island. “With free entry, daily shows and indoor and outdoor attractions to suit all ages, Fantasy Island offers incredible value for money - especially when you book online and save 10%. It’s the perfect place to make summer memories without breaking the bank.”

Entry to Fantasy Island is completely free, and thrill-seekers can enjoy unlimited rides with a wristband - with 10% off when booking online at www.fantasyisland.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fantasy Island is home to 2 of the UK's tallest coasters.

Whether you're a local looking for family fun or visiting the coast for a holiday, Fantasy Island offers something for everyone - from adrenaline-pumping coasters to classic family favourites, unforgettable shows, and free entertainment all summer long.