Sunshine and community spirit shines at Galley Hill Farm’s annual Strawberry Fayre

Visitors flocked to Galley Hill Farm in Alford this July for the 9th Annual Strawberry Fayre in aid of Marie Curie, enjoying a day of strawberry picking, cream teas, hog roast, homemade jams, and fun for all ages – including a bouncy castle for the children.

Held during the peak of strawberry season, the event celebrates the farm’s long-standing tradition of offering a ‘Pick Your Own’ experience, which has been running for an impressive 47 years.

This year’s fayre raised an incredible £3,800 for Marie Curie Lincolnshire, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated crew of volunteers made up of family and friends. This brings the total raised by the event to a phenomenal £31,422.93 - funding 1,366 hours of night-time nursing care for people living with terminal illness across the county and UK.

Second-generation farmers Ian Scaman and Sandra Scaman shared:

Merry band of family and friends who volunteered on the day.

“The support from the local community this year has been fantastic despite the terrible weather we had. We always look forward to welcoming everybody to the fayre, not only to have lots of fun, but to raise money for an important cause too. Marie Curie is very close to our hearts. When my mum Anne was extremely ill, we were looking after her at home whilst trying to run the family business. Having a Marie Curie nurse come in and care for her during that time was invaluable.”

Ian added: “We are so proud to have raised over £31,000 now, and we are already planning for our extra special 10th event next year! We are very thankful for the local support and volunteers as we cannot do it without them.”

The funds raised this year alone will provide 165 hours of specialist night-time care, helping Marie Curie nurses deliver emergency pain relief, symptom management, and compassionate support in people’s homes when they need it most.

Lauren Alexander, Senior Community Fundraiser, said:

Ian and Sandra Scaman presenting donation to Marie Curie

“We’re incredibly thankful to the Scaman family for their ongoing support. The total raised to date – an amazing £31,422.93 – is a true reflection of their deep-rooted commitment to their community and the values they uphold as a family-run business. They originally hoped to reach £30,000 by their 10th Strawberry Fayre, and they’ve already smashed that goal! We’re excited to work with them again next year for their milestone 10th event and can’t wait to see what it brings.”

To find out more how you can support Marie Curie or if you might like to hold your own event, please contact Lauren on 07525801531 or [email protected] or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/volunteering