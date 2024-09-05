Superhero captivates kids at charity performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families and children supported by a Lincolnshire domestic abuse charity were surprised this week by a special performance by Captain Fantastic Lincoln.

Dan Fergerson, the chief entertainer for the Lincoln franchise of party business Captain Fantastic, hosted an interactive magic disco show and special storytelling event for around 20 children supported by EDAN Lincs. Children involved enjoyed magic tricks, dancing, games and science experiments. They also heard Captain Fantastic do a storytelling of his children’s book The Undersea Monster.

Dan Fergerson said: “We are on a mission to spread happiness and make memories and I was delighted to give up my time for this deserving cause. We were also able to give away 20 copies of the book to the children who came along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire B, who is a Specialist Domestic Abuse Practitioner at EDAN Lincs said: “What a brilliant performance! Everyone really enjoyed the show and it was wonderful for the children to leave with their own copy of Captain Fantastic’s new book. We are so grateful for Dan’s support in bringing some joy to these families and ensuring the children had a magical time. Everyone was excited and captivated to learn about Captain Fantastic’s latest adventures and the whole show was a treat for all.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the event or who wants to find out more about the book The Undersea Monster, can watch an online Captain Fantastic storytelling on Youtube.