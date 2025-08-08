Support for life after cancer treatment: join the free HOPE programme

Anyone living with cancer, who has completed their active treatment, can sign up for a free course designed to help them rebuild their lives and confidence after cancer.

The HOPE Programme (Help Overcome Problems Effectively) offers practical and emotional support to help manage the day-to-day impact of cancer, make the most of the positive aspects of life, and rediscover personal strengths.

Sam Lewis, Macmillan Living with Cancer Personalisation Lead at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), said: “Cancer is one of the toughest challenges anyone can face. The HOPE Programme has been co-designed with people living with cancer and is based on principles of positive psychology, mindfulness, and cognitive behavioural therapy.

“Participants can learn how to manage stress and fatigue, build confidence, identify their strengths, and adopt a more positive outlook. We also cover topics such as healthy lifestyles, prioritising what matters most, and coping with the fear of cancer recurrence.

“Completing cancer treatment can feel like a very isolating time for many patients, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to share their experiences with others and start to re-build motivation to move on with others who may be facing similar challenges - and perhaps make some new friends along the way.”

Lynne Brown (71), from the Lincoln area, is one of the patients who attended the programme last year. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and made a good recovery, but unfortunately, the cancer returned four years later. She underwent another successful course of treatment, but the side effects of the medication she needed to take began to affect her heart and overall wellbeing.

Lynne said: “I was feeling very low, so I started looking online for groups or courses that could help me manage day-to-day life after cancer treatment. I read about the HOPE Programme and thought, ‘That’s something for me.’

“The course couldn’t have come at a better time. It was incredibly helpful to talk openly about my experiences and feel supported by the course leaders and others with lived experience of cancer. Each week, we set ourselves small goals to improve our wellbeing. One of my goals was to stop snacking in the evenings to help manage my weight, and I rewarded myself for achieving this by going to have my nails done.

“For anyone who has finished their cancer treatment, I’d say the HOPE Programme is absolutely worth attending. Cancer is an enemy that keeps on giving, and it can really affect your emotional health. Only people who’ve been through it truly understand it. If people are worried about attending because they don’t know anyone, I promise you won’t feel lonely – by the end of the first session, you’ll know lots of people.”

The HOPE Programme runs weekly over six weeks. The next course begins on Wednesday 13 August, from 2.15pm to 4.45pm, in Boston and Lincoln. It is delivered by our Macmillan Hope Facilitators who are health professionals and people with lived experience of cancer.

For more information about booking your place, please contact the Macmillan Information and Support Service on 01522 573799 or email [email protected]