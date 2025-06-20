Support your local hospital and join the nation’s Big Tea Party this July

3D Oral Scanner

The UK’s biggest NHS tea party is back for another year and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity would love everyone in Lincolnshire to join them in raising a brew on Saturday 5 July to the incredible NHS colleagues who do amazing things for communities and patients in Lincolnshire.

Whether it’s a simple tea break among colleagues, a quiet cuppa on your own or a larger gathering with sumptuous cakes, every cup poured and every pound raised will support Lincolnshire's hospitals funding items that are above and beyond the core NHS budgets.

Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “Each year the charity funds numerous projects, pieces of equipment and extras to support the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s workforce and the patients cared for.

“One such item was a 3D Scanner and printer for the Orthodontic Team. Anyone who has had to have an impression taken of the inside of their mouth will know how unpleasant the experience is, but they will go through it in order to get the treatment and care they need.

This digital software means that clinicians no longer need sets of impressions and plaster to be able to create a cast of a patient’s teeth. Instead, the patient will simply have the scan and within an hour there will be a perfectly detailed dental model of their mouth and teeth.

“This new equipment cost just over £50,000. But when you consider the enhanced level of care that it will provide as well as the time saved, it is brilliant for both patient and the clinical team.

But we don’t just fund big items, we also provide funding for smaller items like worry monsters for children to help them cope when a member of their family is suffering from cancer or play equipment for our younger patients staying in our children’s wards.”

There are many projects across Lincolnshire’s hospitals in Lincoln, Louth, Boston, and Grantham that are waiting for vital funding. So, during the NHS birthday week, please grab your teapot, pop the kettle on, make a donation of £5 and turn tea into cash to help support more patients across Lincolnshire.

To donate your £5 and find more information about the vital work of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity visit: ulhcharity.org.uk/donation