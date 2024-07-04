Surprise award for Boston maternity support worker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carol Goddard, Maternity Support Worker at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, unexpectedly had her Monday morning shift brightened when she was presented with a Maternity Support Worker Award.

Unbeknown to her, Carol’s manager Robyn Dalton nominated her for the award, which is part of the Chief Midwifery Officer Awards Programme. The application was successful and Jo Hadley, Midwifery Quality and Professional Development Lead from NHS England visited Pilgrim Hospital, Boston to present the award to Carol.

Robyn Dalton, Carol’s manager said: “I put Carol forward for this award as she is kindhearted, thoughtful and a committed maternity support worker. She goes above and beyond expectations every single day.

“Carol regularly receives compliments about her care from her patients, as she gives uninterrupted time, knowledge and patience throughout. Her instincts and her nurturing nature ensure women feel safe and confident in her care.”

Robyn Dalton, Carol Goddard and Jo Hadley.

The awards recognise the commitment and contribution of maternity support workers who consistently demonstrate the NHS values in their everyday roles.

Maternity support workers are at the heart of clinical settings and local communities up and down the country, making a real difference every day to the lives of patients they care for and the nursing and midwifery colleagues they support. Both are integral to our workforce and deserve recognition and celebration for all that they do.

Carol, from Boston said: “Thank you for this award. The whole team deserve it for working so hard.”

Jo Hadley presented Carol with the award at Pilgrim Hospital Boston on Monday, 17 June. She said: “It’s important we recognise people like Carol, who unassumingly put their heart and souls into their jobs. The care and compassion Carol gives to her patients and families is exemplary.