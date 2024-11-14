Sustainable supply chain insights for green-thinking Lincolnshire businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greener procurement and customer engagement are on the agenda at a December workshop for small and medium-sized enterprises in Lincolnshire.

Business leaders in Lincolnshire with ambitions to develop sustainable supply chains, and grow greener businesses, are invited to a fully funded support workshop on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

The online session from Business Lincolnshire (the government-funded support service for businesses in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland) will explore indirect carbon emissions in businesses’ value chains, known as Scope 3 emissions.

Led by PECT sustainability consultant David Knight, the workshop is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises communicate with customers and suppliers, supporting the development of sustainable procurement strategies. In addition to gaining supplier-engagement insights, attendees can also learn how to manage client requests about carbon performance.

A Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshop held at Grantham earlier this year.

The online workshop, which runs from 10am to 12pm, offers local business leaders an opportunity to share their experiences and exchange ideas. There will also be a chance to quiz David with business-specific questions.

The next Low Carbon workshop from Business Lincolnshire will be an online introduction to Net Zero on 21 January 2025. Tailored for SMEs, it will look at UK government policy, exploring how the national strategy for decarbonising the economy by 2050 will affect businesses.

Previous workshop attendee Steve Holliday, SHEQ Compliance Officer at Grimsby-based Technica Ltd, said: “Having struggled with how Net Zero will apply to SMEs in the real world, the Net Zero and decarbonisation workshops presented by David Knight really unlocked this subject."

“David drilled down to what SMEs actually needed to be looking at, rather than grand statements that only large organisations could action.”

The Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme is available to SMEs located in the following council areas: City of Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, West Lindsey and Rutland.

Each business undergoes an onboarding process to confirm eligibility and ensure that workshops can be tailored to those attending.

Find out more about the Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme and register your attendance on the Business Lincolnshire website: https://www.businesslincolnshire.com/start-and-grow-my-business/net-zero-and-the-green-agenda/low-carbon-lincolnshire/