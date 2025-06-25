Sympathetic restoration of historic Boston building completes

The former home of one of Boston’s most well-known residents has undergone an extensive and sensitive refurbishment and is now ready to welcome in new residents.

The Warehouse at 50 High Street, once the home and studio of renowned textile artist and designer Mary Farmer and her husband ceramicist Terry Moores, has undergone a complete refurbishment that has created a new future for this historic building.

The sympathetic refurbishment has sought to respect and reflect the original character of the property with work carried out including restoration of the brickwork, treatment of the beams, improvements to the staircase, and repair of the windows. In addition, the building’s pulley has been accommodated as a feature in the redesign.

The refurbishment, which has been carried out by owners Limrah Homes, has seen the creation of four apartments which will offer serviced accommodation, and a new commercial unit.

The works have recently been recognised with second place in the Pride of Boston awards. And, last October, the building – which dates back to 1815 and once played an important role in Boston’s maritime history - was awarded a blue plaque by Boston Civic Group.

The renovation has been supported by a grant from the Healing the High Street programme which is funded by the Towns Fund through Boston Town Board. Delivered by Heritage Lincolnshire, Healing the High Street offers grants to building owners so that they can invest in repairing and restoring historic features to their buildings.

Sabah Hadi of Limrah Homes said: “This project has meant so much to us and throughout the restoration, we have been committed to respecting the heritage of this wonderful building, and carrying out works that reflect its historical significance.

“We have strived to incorporate the features of the building into the new design, such as we have done with the pulley which is now a real focal point.

“I am so thrilled that the works were recognised with runner up place in the recent Pride of Boston awards, and I’m so glad that the restoration of the building has resonated with others too.

“We are really proud to have been involved in the refurbishment of this fantastic building, and we’re grateful to everyone who has helped to turn our vision into reality.”

Chair of Boston Town Board Jo Brigham added: "The Healing the High Street scheme was set up to support the repair and restoration of Boston town centre’s historic buildings, and this sympathetic refurbishment is a fine example of what this programme can achieve.

“The improvements to The Warehouse are impressive, and particularly, the way in which the character of the building has been preserved through the renovation.

“I am pleased to see a new future has been secured for the building through the works which have been carried out to such a high standard through partnership working.”

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader, Boston Borough Council said: “I’m so pleased that this beautiful building has now been restored to its former glory, ensuring that its history and the achievements of Mary Farmer and Terry Moores will continue to be an important part of Boston’s heritage, whilst also creating high-quality new homes for those looking to make their name in the Borough today.

“We are blessed to have a wealth of historic buildings around us, that form a key part of Boston’s unique character, and we will always support positive action that will help them to be maintained and managed in a way that preserves them and the tales they can tell.”

Katy-Jayne Lintott, Project Manager and Access Consultant with Heritage Lincolnshire added: "I am thrilled for Sabah and Adil to see the work complete on this building. As one of the first projects benefiting from a Healing the High Street grant, it's been a real privilege to be a part of bringing such an iconic Boston building back into use."

The project is being delivered with architects Scorer Hawkins who are heritage specialists. Chris Bowen, Architect and Director, said: “Partnership, repair, conservation and reuse are at the heart of the work that we do; this project is a great example with seamless integration of fire safety measures alongside the original building fabric. The approach that we have taken means that this building is now going to be an active part of Boston once again.”

A documentary on the building has been produced and can be viewed here: A Building Through Time - The Van Smirren Building Documentary - YouTube