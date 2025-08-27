Syne hills goes above and beyond to provide stimulating, safe and meaningful activities throughout the year, and this could not be achieved without the superb generosity of family, friends, staff and volunteers.

This year we also had the great support from local businesses who kindly donated towards our raffle. Businesses include The Skegness Pier, Nature land, Screw fix, The Vine Hotel, Lyndhurst Garden centre, Tesco and our own in-house Hairdresser.

We also had some amazing volunteers that include our entertainment Steve Lowndes and The No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues Ukulele Band.

Without the continued support from everyone, we wouldn't have been able to make today the success it has.

Thank you as well to the Skegness Mayor for opening up our Carnival and spending the day with us.

We are happy to announce that we have beaten our record and raised a fantastic £843.80 .

Again, this would not of been possible without all of your support. Thank you from all of us at Syne Hills Care Home

1 . Syne Hills Carnival Skegness Mayor opening up our Carnival with Manager Lucy, Mark Haslam, Mandy Meazza and Cheryl Curtis Photo: Submitted

2 . Syne Hills Carnival The No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues Ukulele Band. Photo: Submitted

3 . Syne Hills Carnival Fran Abrahams and Louise Rider in the stocks Photo: Submitted

4 . Syne Hills Carnival Louise Rider, Jess and Director Chris Sweeney Photo: Submitted