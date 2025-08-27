Syne Hills Carnival

By cheryl curtis
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 09:49 BST
Roll Up, Roll Up 26/08/25, Syne Hills has once again taken centre stage and put on a great carnival performance for this year’s summer fete.

Syne hills goes above and beyond to provide stimulating, safe and meaningful activities throughout the year, and this could not be achieved without the superb generosity of family, friends, staff and volunteers.

This year we also had the great support from local businesses who kindly donated towards our raffle. Businesses include The Skegness Pier, Nature land, Screw fix, The Vine Hotel, Lyndhurst Garden centre, Tesco and our own in-house Hairdresser.

We also had some amazing volunteers that include our entertainment Steve Lowndes and The No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues Ukulele Band.

Without the continued support from everyone, we wouldn't have been able to make today the success it has.

Thank you as well to the Skegness Mayor for opening up our Carnival and spending the day with us.

We are happy to announce that we have beaten our record and raised a fantastic £843.80 .

Again, this would not of been possible without all of your support. Thank you from all of us at Syne Hills Care Home

Skegness Mayor opening up our Carnival with Manager Lucy, Mark Haslam, Mandy Meazza and Cheryl Curtis

1. Syne Hills Carnival

Skegness Mayor opening up our Carnival with Manager Lucy, Mark Haslam, Mandy Meazza and Cheryl Curtis Photo: Submitted

The No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues Ukulele Band.

2. Syne Hills Carnival

The No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues Ukulele Band. Photo: Submitted

Fran Abrahams and Louise Rider in the stocks

3. Syne Hills Carnival

Fran Abrahams and Louise Rider in the stocks Photo: Submitted

Louise Rider, Jess and Director Chris Sweeney

4. Syne Hills Carnival

Louise Rider, Jess and Director Chris Sweeney Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MayorNature
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice