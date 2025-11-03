Synth-pop icons and Scottish legends announce headline shows at Lincoln Castle

Deacon Blue will headline Lincoln Castle on Friday June 26

Synth-pop icons Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) and Scottish legends Deacon Blue are set to headline Lincoln Castle next summer for two unmissable shows.

Pioneering duo OMD will bring their acclaimed Summer of Hits Tour to TK Maxx Presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Thursday, June 11. They will be joined on the night by very special guests post-punk legends Peter Hook & The Light and rising indie star Andrew Cushin.

On Friday, June 26, Deacon Blue –the hitmakers behind The Real Gone Kid and Dignity –headline the historic venue as part of their The Great Western Road Trip Rolls On tour, with very special guests Lightning Seeds.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) will headline Lincoln Castle on Thursday June 11

With a career spanning more than four decades, more than 40 million records sold worldwide and 18 UK Top 40 hits, OMD are one of Britain’s most beloved and influential pop groups. Their genre-defining hits – including Enola Gay, Maid of Orleans, Souvenir, and If You Leave – propelled them into the stratosphere and helped shape the musical landscape of the 1980s.

Following their 40th anniversary celebrations, OMD returned in 2023 with Bauhaus Staircase – their first studio album in six years and their most politically charged to date. The record received widespread critical acclaim and marked a creative resurgence for the band, who went on to play their biggest UK tour ever, culminating in their largest London show to date at the O2 arena.

OMD’s live shows are packed with energy, nostalgia, and synth-driven brilliance – promising a night of dancing and timeless hits when they head to Lincoln and headline one of the UK’s most spectacular heritage venues.

Joining OMD will be Peter Hook & The Light, the powerhouse post-punk band fronted by Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook. Opening the show will be rising star Andrew Cushin.

Peter Hook & The Light will join OMD as very special guests

Celebrating 40 years since Ross and Dougie Vipond first formed Deacon Blue, the band’s Lincoln headline show will be a career-spanning night of hits including Chocolate Girl, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues — alongside highlights from The Great Western Road, their most successful studio release in more than three decades, reaching Number 3 in the UK and topping the Scottish Album Chart.

Speaking about hitting the road, frontman Ricky Ross said: “No one knows where The Great Western Road ends up, least of all us! For now the road goes on and next summer we are taking the shows to some beautiful outdoor venues. We can’t wait to see you there and we promise to make every night very special.”

With more than 7 million albums sold, two UK Number One albums, and a songbook filled with heartfelt, singalong hits, Deacon Blue remain one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved live acts. Their headline show at Lincoln promises to be a celebration of their remarkable story – and a showcase of a band still creating, evolving, and connecting with fans new and old.

Joining them will be Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds, the masterminds behind timeless favourites Pure, Lucky You, and The Life of Riley.

Lightning Seeds will join Deacon Blue as very special guests

OMD and Deacon Blue join Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Paul Weller, Madness, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle 2026. The series is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “We’re delighted to welcome OMD and Deacon Blue for what will be two magnificent headline shows at Lincoln Castle next summer.

“They are the perfect addition to our line-up so far and we still have so much more to come.

“Alongside very special guests Peter Hook and The Light and Lightning Seeds, as well as rising star Andrew Cushin, this will be two nights filled with iconic hits and incredible energy in a breathtaking setting.”

Cllr Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Music fans are being well and truly spoilt by today’s announcements. We’re so excited to welcome not one, but two of the most iconic and much-loved bands in history - electronic trailblazers OMD and Scottish hitmakers Deacon Blue – to Lincoln Castle, alongside some very special guests.

“These concerts are a wonderful showcase for our great county – that see the city's stunning castle and brilliant pubs, bars and restaurants come alive with the buzz of thousands of live music fans. If you’ve yet to experience one of these magical nights, I’d urge you to book your tickets before they sell out.”