Tamily Cookson appointed as director of Barbican Creative Hub in Lincoln

The University of Lincoln, UK, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tamily Cookson as Director of the Barbican Creative Hub, Lincolnshire’s future ‘home’ for the cultural and creative sector.

In 2023, the University joined the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio of Organisations (NPO), as one of only 12 institutions to be included in the portfolio. The Hub is due to launch in spring 2025, bringing a vibrant cultural scene through diverse programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering creativity, collaboration and sector growth.

Tamily’s appointment will play a pivotal role in shaping the Hub into a dynamic resource for cultural creativity in the region, supporting more than 3,000 businesses and freelancers.

Bringing more than 10 years of leadership experience in the creative industries, Tamily has worked extensively in placemaking, business support, employability, and events. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Barbican Creative Hub, which aims to establish itself as a vibrant centre for collaboration, innovation, and growth in Lincolnshire’s creative industries.

Tamily Cookson (pictured inside the Barbican Creative Hub, Lincoln), will join the Hub as its new director.

In 2024, Tamily founded COLLECTIVE., a community for creative, digital, and tech innovators across the East Midlands, supported by Nottingham Trent University. She has also worked as a creative industries consultant, collaborating with key organisations to develop regional strategies for creative growth and talent development.

Tamily served as a UK Council member for Creative UK (2021-2023) and continues to support the sector as a trustee for Nonsuch Studios, an organisation dedicated to fostering creativity and cultural engagement.

Her commitment to fostering talent, reimagining urban experiences, and driving collaboration across cultural, educational, and business sectors aligns perfectly with the mission of the Hub.

Speaking about her appointment, Tamily said: “I am thrilled to join the Barbican Creative Hub at such an exciting time for Lincolnshire’s creative industries. The Hub has the potential to transform the region’s creative landscape, and I’m looking forward to working with the community to unlock its full potential.”

Sukhy Johal MBE, Founding Director for the Centre for Culture and Creativity at the University of Lincoln, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Tamily as the Director of the Barbican Creative Hub. Her wealth of experience and proven track record in the Creative Industries will be invaluable as we establish the Hub as a key driver of Lincolnshire’s cultural and economic growth. Tamily’s leadership will undoubtedly inspire collaboration and innovation across the region’s creative communities.”

The Barbican Creative Hub is a Grade II listed building in the heart of Lincoln, which will offer mixed-use studios and co-working, a members’ lounge, multi-purpose event space, research and development, meeting spaces and a café bar.