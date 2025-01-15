Tanglewood residents go global with Pubity’s Old Friend Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For over 30 years, Tanglewood Care Homes has been a cornerstone of compassionate and high-quality care across Lincolnshire. The organisation is making headlines for its partnership with global social publisher Pubity on the heart-warming initiative, Old Friend Club, which is transforming perceptions of senior living.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Campaign That Connects Generations

Launched in September 2024, Old Friend Club is an innovative campaign designed to bridge generational divides by celebrating the lives, stories, and perspectives of older adults.

Through engaging content that introduces seniors to modern pop culture while spotlighting their wisdom and humour, the campaign has resonated with millions worldwide. Pubity’s vast audience—boasting 1.6 billion monthly views—has amplified these voices, showcasing the vibrancy of life in care homes like Tanglewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, a resident at Tanglewood Care Homes, hilariously stating his rapper name would be Snooze Dogg!

Each episode features residents participating in activities such as sharing life advice, answering questions about their pasts, or embracing today’s trends through fun challenges. These moments not only entertain but also highlight the enduring relevance of older generations in today’s culture.

Tanglewood Residents Take Centre Stage

Residents from Tanglewood’s Meadows Park, Cloverleaf, and Sleaford Hall Care Homes have become stars of Old Friend Club, sharing their stories with humour and heart. From 90-year-old Mike extolling the virtues of his electric blanket to Des reflecting on cherished memories of his late wife, these videos have struck a chord with viewers around the globe.

One standout moment featured Joan, a 105-year-old resident, holding a sign with her secret to a long life: “Don’t be cruel, be cool!” These glimpses into the lives of Tanglewood residents reveal not only their wisdom but also their zest for life.

Joan, another resident at Tanglewood Care Homes, stating her biggest ick are liars!

Challenging Stereotypes About Senior Living

The success of Old Friend Club is about more than just viral videos—it’s a movement to challenge outdated stereotypes about life in care homes. Far from being places of isolation or monotony, Tanglewood Care Homes are vibrant communities where residents find connection, joy, and fulfilment. Whether it’s yoga classes, cinema nights, or intergenerational storytelling through this campaign, Tanglewood is redefining what senior living can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Old Friend Club holds a truly special place in my heart. After years of working in social care and witnessing firsthand the incredible impact this sector can have, it’s become my personal mission to showcase its beauty and importance to the world,” said Bailey Greetham-Clark, CEO and Founder of BeGreatFitness and host of Old Friend Club. “To bring this to life through such a powerful show is nothing short of a dream come true.

A Global Outpouring of Love

The public response to Old Friend Club has been overwhelmingly positive. With over 350 million views and 4 million engagements across platforms since its launch, the campaign has sparked joy and admiration worldwide. Many viewers have even sent letters and gifts to residents as tokens of appreciation for their wisdom and humour.

During the festive season, Pubity further strengthened this connection by organising a Christmas wishlist for Tanglewood residents. Thoughtful gifts like karaoke machines and signed memorabilia brought smiles to many faces, creating unforgettable moments of joy.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Senior Living

As Old Friend Club continues into 2025, more Tanglewood care homes are joining this inspiring initiative. Together with Pubity’s global reach and Tanglewood’s commitment to resident well-being, the campaign is proving that age is no barrier to creativity or relevance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanglewood Care Homes remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional care tailored to individual needs. Whether it’s short-term respite or specialised dementia support, their dedicated team ensures every resident feels at home.