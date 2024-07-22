Taylor Wimpey awards £500 to Stroke Association singing group

By Joanna Bray
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Singing & Sound, a Stroke Association group, has been awarded £500 from Taylor Wimpey East Midlands after being announced as the winner of the house builder’s Community Chest competition.

Residents living in Sleaford and the surrounding local area were invited to nominate local good causes. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded Singing & Sound with the top prize.

Run by the Stroke Association, Singing & Sound is a music group based in Navenby designed to support stroke survivors, their carers, and families. The group aims to enhance social interaction and aid in speech recovery through the power of music.

Diane Watson, Singing & Sound group leader, said: "Singing & Sound is a self-funded group that helps with socialising and speech recovery through music. After my husband's stroke in 2010, the group has been a lifeline, offering support, music, and joy despite the challenges. Donations are crucial to keep this wonderful group going and we would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their kind support."

Singing &amp; Sound, a Stroke Association group, pictured with Taylor Wimpey Site Manager Ruth PollardSinging &amp; Sound, a Stroke Association group, pictured with Taylor Wimpey Site Manager Ruth Pollard
Singing & Sound, a Stroke Association group, pictured with Taylor Wimpey Site Manager Ruth Pollard

Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support Singing & Sound with the Community Chest prize. The work they do in aiding stroke survivors and their families through music is remarkable. We are proud to contribute to such a meaningful cause and help them continue to make a positive impact in our community.”

To find out more about Singing & Sound, visit: www.stroke.org.uk/finding-support/clubs-and-groups/singing-sound-navenby

To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across the East Midlands, including at its Newton Park development in Sleaford. For further information on this and other developments in the area, visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/

