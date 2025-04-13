Team Asda tackles Boston Running Festival

Team Asda proudly show their finishers' t-shirts and medals

Asda Boston is always keen to get involved in local community events, and on Sunday 13th April had a team of eight runners taking part in the Boston Running Festival!

The runners all began in Boston's historic Central Park - which in the eighteenth century was a private deer park before being purchased for public use in 1919 - and then ran through the town and out to Skirbeck before the 10k runners took to country roads visiting Fishtoft village and Bladon Estate before heading back towards town to finish at the Boston College campus. There, they were reunited with the fun runners who took a diversion to complete their run.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's Community Champion said: "The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for good causes while having fun.

"We’re proud to raise money all year round for our breast cancer campaign, Tickled Pink. Working with our charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, we’re on a mission to make checking your boobs, pecs and chests, whoever you are, as normal as your Asda shop."

Eight colleagues from Boston's Asda store formed Team Asda at the Boston Running Festival

Donations to the cause can be made at collection points in-store at each checkout or through

This year's team from Asda was made up of a mix of male and female runners in their teens, twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixties, proving that running really is a sport for everyone of all ages.

Congratulations to the Fun Run participants: Darren Dennis and Sam Parker.

Well done to the 10k runners Dianne Houghton, Paul Robinson and Stephen Bromby, Wil Wilkinson, Shaun Morley and Rosie Cutting