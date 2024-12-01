Team Asda takes on Boston Santa Run

Team Asda Boston before taking part in Boston Santa Run

Asda Boston colleagues and their families joined around 400 runners dressed as Santa to take part in the Boston Santa Run.

Starting from Boston's historic Market Place in the shadow of Boston Stump, colleagues from the Lister Way supermarket joined an army of runners on Sunday 1st December to brave the winter weather to complete the fun run.

The 5 kilometre route took in four laps of the town's Cental Park, a run through Pescod Square, a jog down Dolphin Lane and a dash along Church Street before ending where they started to collect well deserved medals, goody bags and mince pies!

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's community champion, said: "We're always keen to get involved in local community events and the Boston Santa Run is a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance."