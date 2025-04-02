Tech Meets Nature: Quickline Connectivity powering the Peregrines to a global audience

The peregrine falcons in flight beside Lincoln Cathedral

A cutting-edge broadband connection is playing a vital role in monitoring one of nature’s fastest creatures, the peregrine falcon, high above Lincoln Cathedral.

Thanks to rural broadband provider Quickline, bird lovers worldwide can watch these majestic birds in real time, blending high-speed connectivity with wildlife preservation.

The project began in 2019 when researchers from the University of Lincoln set up cameras to observe the resident peregrines.

A Quickline broadband cabinet, conveniently situated in the cathedral’s Bell Chamber, provided an opportunity to livestream footage to the world. A direct connection supplied by the rural broadband provider, enabled seamless, high-quality streaming of the falcons’ daily lives.

Two of the Lincoln Cathedral peregrine falcons caught on camera.

Since then, the cameras have captured incredible moments, from the hatching of new chicks to the dramatic arrival of a new female in 2023 after the previous resident, one of the UK’s oldest recorded wild peregrines, died. Viewers have been treated to the rare sight of four chicks exploring the cathedral ledges before taking their first flights and in recent weeks, a pair of peregrine falcons have laid four more eggs at the cathedral.

Bruce Hargrave, Lincoln Cathedral Tower Guide, said: “During the Spring and Summer, footage from the peregrine cams is livestreamed to YouTube which we are able to do because of Quickline allowing us to plug our CCTV cameras into their cabinet.

“Peregrine falcons are reputed to be the fastest birds in the world, which is really only true when they dive or ‘stoop’ onto their prey, however, it’s true to say that Lincolnshire’s fastest broadband plays a vital role in monitoring the lives of Lincoln’s fastest birds!”

Scott Wilson, Network Operations Centre (NOC) Engineer at Quickline, and also a graduate from the University of Lincoln, said: “It’s very rewarding to play a part in helping to document the peregrine falcons and raise awareness of their conservation and goes to show how important good connectivity is and how far-reaching the impact can be.

“Quickline’s role in the project underscores how fast and reliable broadband is not just transforming lives - it’s also opening windows into the natural world. By connecting the past with the future, we’re helping to keep the peregrine falcons in the global spotlight, while reinforcing the important role of technology in conservation.”