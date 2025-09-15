Teen talent to shine as Teenage Market returns to Lincoln

The Teenage Market is making a welcome return to Lincoln on Saturday 20th September after a five-year hiatus.

Lincoln city centre will be buzzing with creativity on Saturday 20th September as the Teenage Market returns, giving more than 20 young entrepreneurs the chance to showcase everything from handmade crafts and clothing to quirky gifts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can also enjoy a packed programme of free entertainment, including live performances from the Pauline Quirke Academy, Reach Performers Company, Jo Leah Theatre Arts and Sam & Hanley.

Children can get hands-on with arts and crafts from ARTventurers, test their skills on a free climbing wall from YMCA Lincolnshire, or try out DJ workshops with the Noise Academy. A skate park will also take over the Cornhill Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in Stockport in 2012, the Teenage Market has given thousands of young people across the UK a platform to shine.

Visitors to the Teenage Market can enjoy a packed programme of free entertainment and activities including a free climbing wall and DJ workshops.

Co-founder Joe Barratt said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Teenage Market back to Lincoln thanks to support from City of Lincoln Council and funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. These events aren’t just markets - they’re a celebration of youth and talent.

“For many traders it’s their first chance to run a stall and talk to customers. They learn lots of soft skills like timekeeping and leadership, but the biggest takeaway has to be the confidence boost from making a sale. And who knows, we may be seeing the city’s future retailers and performers in action.”

Councillor Joshua Wells, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth, added: “The Teenage Market is a unique opportunity to be part of something really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about showcasing the talents of our young people; it’s about giving them the confidence and opportunities to thrive and demonstrate the positive impact they can have on our towns and city centres.

Over 20 young makers will have a stall at the Teenage Market selling everything from crocheted cactuses to Cakes.

“I hope lots of people will come and support them and take advantage of the fantastic free entertainment and activities on offer throughout the day.”

The Teenage Market takes place on Saturday 20th September in City Square from 10am till 4pm.

Find out more at theteenagemarket.co.uk.