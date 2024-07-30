Tennyson Wharf opens its doors to lonely older people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local care home Tennyson Wharf in Burton Waters, Lincoln will be opening it’s doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home on the last Wednesday of every month for a 3 course meal.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in afternoon entertainment and activities with those at the home after their meal.

The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Sarah Noutch, General Manager at Tennyson Wharf, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”