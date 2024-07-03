Terrific turnout for North Kesteven Triathlon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Leisure Centre Supports the Goals of the Brownlee Foundation

Last week, Better's One NK leisure centre in North Kesteven hosted a children's triathlon organised by the Brownlee Foundation.

The foundation was set up ten years ago by brothers Jonny and Alistair Brownlee to inspire children to take part in sport.

Twenty-four schools attended from all over Lincolnshire and over 630 children had a bash at all three disciplines - swimming, cycling and running. Twenty Better team members also volunteered at the event.

A lovely, sunny day for the children's triathlon at One NK

Each child went home with a goody bag containing medals, a T-shirt, water, fruit and popcorn.

One NK is run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the 'Better' brand. Supporting the wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation's ethos.