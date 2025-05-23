Children with complex mental health needs are set to benefit from extra funding thanks to Tesco colleagues across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 19-25 May 2025, 20 participating Tesco stores will host an in-aisle static bike, inviting team members and customers to hop on and help each store reach a 603-mile target - the distance from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The challenge seeks to raise £5,000 for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity to support the Becton Centre at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds will be used to purchase two virtual reality headsets, which will serve as therapeutic tools for children with complex mental health needs.

Tesco colleagues across Lincolnshire cycling Britain’s length for children’s mental health centre

Holly Newton-Steele, Corporate Partnerships Officer at Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, said: “At the charity, we're so grateful for the support from the 20 Tesco stores taking part in this challenge.

“Tesco have been incredible supporters of our work for years, and we're thrilled to continue our relationship with their fantastic colleagues. VR headsets are an example of the incredible innovation the charity supports at Sheffield Children's, and this wouldn't be possible without fundraisers like Tesco.”

The Becton Centre for Children and Young People is a facility supporting children and young adults with complex mental health needs, offering inpatient services for those aged 8 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Askham, store manager at Tesco Pontefract said: “Cycling the length of the UK in just seven days is no easy ride, but our team is ready to pedal every mile for the children at the Becton Centre.

“The VR headsets we’re funding are an incredible piece of kit, with research showing that they can provide exposure therapy to help children tackle phobias, introduce ‘fear’ foods to those with eating disorders, let children rehearse everyday tasks - like buying a bus ticket – and provide immersive mindfulness and meditation programmes. It’s also been found that children talk more openly about distressing topics when engaged in activity, as it removes the expectation for eye contact.

“We’re determined to hit our £5,000 target, and we’d love our customers to join the effort in any way they can. Whether you can cycle twenty miles or just two minutes, every turn of the pedals helps.”

The stores have set up a live leaderboard tracking each store’s daily mileage. The first branch to hit 603 miles will have the honour of hosting the cheque presentation ceremony when the challenge ends.

To donate in support of the challenge, visit sheffieldchildrens.org/Tesco603 or scan the event’s QRcode link displayed on posters in all the participating Tesco stores.