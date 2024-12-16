Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Mablethorpe can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday 18 November to Saturday 21 December, Tesco Mablethorpe Superstore is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with Hope House.

Hope House is a local church group that supplies toys to underprivileged children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Cox, the Store Manager at Mablethorpe Superstore, said: “We are thrilled that as Tesco we are able to work hand in hand with local organisations to help underprivileged children and highlight the work the organisation does.” Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Tesco Mablethorpe Superstore's toy donation trolley

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.