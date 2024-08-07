Tesco says thank you to people of Lincoln after reaching meal donation milestone

Lincoln people who have helped to alleviate poverty and reduce food waste have been thanked by Tesco as part of special landmark celebrations.

The supermarket chain has reached the milestone of donating 220 million meals to those in need through its Community Food Connection programme with the food charity FareShare.

To commemorate the occasion, Tesco is paying tribute to the volunteers, community groups and Tesco colleagues who have contributed to the success of the partnership.

Over the years, the partnership has seen the East Midlands donate 7,098,675.23 meals.

Matthew Barnes, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “Tesco is immensely proud of its partnership with FareShare and the fantastic achievement of donating 220 million meals over the last 12 years.

“None of this could have been done without the passion, determination and drive of the countless people in places such as Lincoln who have contributed to it, and it is to them today that we say a big thank you.

“But the hard work doesn’t stop here. While this is a momentous milestone, we remain committed to partnering with FareShare as we work towards our goal of halving food waste and getting more good food to people.”

One of the groups that has benefited from the Community Food Connection scheme is Bardney Gateway Centre.

Bardney Gateway Centre is a community space situated in the village of Bardney, Lincoln. The team runs a youth club every Wednesday for young people aged between 8 and 18 years old, with a range of activities on offer like crafts, sports, board games and disco nights.

Every week, the team at Bardney Gateway Centre collect food via local Tesco stores around Lincoln, through the Community Food Connection programme, run in partnership with food charity FareShare.

Maddie Howe, from the Bardney Gateway Centre, said: “The current situation is completely heartbreaking and devastating. It's alarming to witness the sheer number of people who are struggling to make ends meet, to put food on the table, and to combat the overwhelming feelings of isolation and loneliness. It breaks us to see the increase of children battling mental health issues and going hungry.

“But thanks to the incredible support from Tesco we are able to make a huge difference. We are now able to provide weekly food parcels to around 50 families, serve hot meals every week, and offer food and social provisions to over 300 individuals from our community and youth centre in Bardney.

"The outpouring of support has been nothing short of extraordinary, and without it, our little corner of the world would be a much darker and bleaker place. Together, we are making a tangible impact and bringing a glimmer of hope to those in need.”

Now in its 12th year, Tesco’s partnership with FareShare sees surplus food from Tesco stores and distribution centres donated to FareShare’s network of charities, community groups and food banks, bringing people together to help alleviate poverty and reduce food waste.

George Wright, CEO of FareShare, said: “FareShare has worked with Tesco since 2012 to help alleviate poverty in the UK by ensuring surplus food within its supply chain is used to feed people and doesn’t end up as waste. Quite simply, FareShare could not do what we do without Tesco’s incredible support.

“The milestone of 220 million meals donated is a testament to all those involved in our partnership with Tesco. These 220 million meals have supported causes across the UK, from local community groups, charities and food banks helping those who need it most.”