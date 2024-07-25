The 80-year-old who completed a 15ft skydive and raised over £3k for LIVES

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reaching 80 years old is an impressive milestone in itself, but Bett Gresham from Coleby took to the skies on 1st May with a 15,000-foot skydive (the highest in Europe) to celebrate hers! Bett, a huge supporter of LIVES undertook this daring feat to raise funds for LIVES, a charity incredibly close to her heart.

Thanks to her efforts, Bett raised an impressive £3,188 to support the invaluable life-saving work of LIVES.

Bett's commitment and connection to LIVES is deeply personal. Her late husband, who was terminally ill, faced a medical emergency leading Bett to dial 999. However, the ambulance service was delayed and couldn’t reach Bett and her husband for several hours. Fortunately, LIVES Community First Responders were able to arrive promptly and manage the situation, demonstrating the crucial role they play in the community.

When asked about what she has planned next Bett told us that she has already set her sights on a wing walk for her 81st birthday, planning a wing walk to continue her support for LIVES.

Members of LIVES with Bett for the cheque presentation event!

“How can I go back to celebrating my birthday normally after this one!” Bett Gresham.

“Bett has not only blown us away by completing Europe’s highest sky-dive, but also by the incredible amount of money she has raised for LIVES! This will enable us to continue training more Community First Responders to make Lincolnshire a safer place to live! Well done Bett!” Max Imbornone, Senior Communications and Engagement Officer, LIVES

Bett’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have on their community. Her support for LIVES, her fearless spirit and her bravery serves as an inspiration to us all!