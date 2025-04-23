The Asda Foundation announces launch of Local Community Spaces fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grant is the independent corporate charity’s higher value grant stream aimed at improving spaces in the heart of local communities, funding up to £20,000 per application to enable communities across the UK to have a safe space for people to be together.

From kitchen and bathroom renovations to repairing a community centre’s roof and floor or providing a new extension and disabled access or a new boiler and heating in a village hall, there will be £1.25 million in funding available for groups across the UK.

Asda Boston’s community champion, Stephen Bromby, said: “At Asda we know small grassroots organisations play a vital role in our community, making positive change and improving people’s lives every day, but the challenge for many is having a suitable space and place to bring people together to deliver this fantastic work.

“Community spaces can be a lifeline, but we know that many are in desperate need of funding to maintain, develop and repair these spaces to enable local groups to continue with their vital services and activities. That’s where Asda Foundation can help with funding. We want to continue playing our part in uniting communities and reducing loneliness by improving these venues run by groups with annual income of less than £250,000, for people to be together.”

Asda Boston's community champion, Stephen Bromby, prepares for the launch of the new Asda Foundation grant

The grant criteria will focus on investing into at least one of the following objectives: Carrying out essential repairs to enable the space to continue to function. Renovate an existing space to accommodate more users or activities. Create a new community space where groups can meet and undertake activities. Improve accessibility to, or within, a community building.

The full criteria are available now from the Asda Foundation’s website https://asdafoundation.org or by email from Stephen Bromby at the Boston branch of the supermarket [email protected]

The grant application window will then be open from Wednesday, May 7 at 10am until Monday, May 26 at 10am, allowing time for groups to review the guidance to see if they fit the criteria, liaise with Stephen Bromby to ask any questions, and prepare a potential application ready to upload through the website when the application window opens.

However, interest in Asda Foundation funding is always high and the grant round will close early if applications exceed the total funding allocated for this grant round.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's community champion, with the grant criteria

Asda Foundation is an independent charity with more than 30 years’ history of helping people. Funded through a profit related annual donation from Asda supermarkets, the Asda Foundation aims to transform communities and improve lives throughout the UK, complementing Asda Stores’ ambition to be at the heart of local communities.

Through grant giving, the Asda Foundation provides funding to grassroots organisations, building community resilience and support in times of need.