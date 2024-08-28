The carnival comes to The Cedars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff at Cedars Care Home in Bourne decorated their home and garden to re-create the atmosphere of the carnival this August. Staff, residents and visitors have had a fantastic time experiencing all the flavours of the carnival from street food to cocktails and live music, there has been a real carnival vibe at the home.

Inviting friends and family to share the experience all the vibrancy and colour a carnival can bring – from salsa with a steel band, to a magic show and a performance on the big screen from Cirque Du Soleil, with a tropical punch giving a real carnival vibe to the home.

From Venice to Notting Hill, the Carnival has been celebrated in its many incarnations around the world. The residents of The Cedars have enjoyed discovering all the different histories behind these great community-led events, recreating their very own Carnival whilst having fun learning circus skills, sizzling dance moves and balloon modelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day captivated the imagination, and to see these arts revived and shared across the generations with friends and family created moments of real magic!

Dancing at Cedars.

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love any excuse for a party so when we told them we were going to have a themed carnival day, they couldn’t wait! Lots of our staff and residents have taken part in a carnival over the years and the memories this day will evoke are so important – when I see such enormous smiles on such happy faces, I know it will be a day we will long remember,”

Joan Jolly, a resident at The Cedars commented: “I have been to the Notting Hill Carnival a few times as I used to live in London - I really remember the noise and the colour. It’s been such fun having our own carnival here, the costumes were fantastic and it made a wonderful, exciting atmosphere.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents engaged and active, and provides a daily choice of physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to suit all residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.