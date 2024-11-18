The Cedars care home realise residents' dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At The Cedars when an opportunity arises to fulfil a wish, as a team we do our utmost to put the wheels in motion to enable that wish to come true.

Colin is a lifelong rugby fan and mega fan of his rugby playing grandson Josh, in his earlier years Colin was his transport and support to games all over the country…

-– Colins wish is to be able to watch his grandson play again -–

Colin has lived at The Cedars for almost two years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Due to Colin’s diagnosis leaving the care home takes a lot of organisation and specialist transport but staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it would mean to him. Everybody wanted to see the smile on Colin’s face, when as an extra surprise, all his family and friends were there pitch side to greet him and watch the game with him too.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Colin said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to make this possible!”

Rebecca Aldred Senior General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at The Cedars. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Colin was – and the montage of photos the staff have made of the day will give him and his family retrospective pleasure forever.”

The Cedars care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars provides residential care and nursing care, for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.