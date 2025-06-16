The Councillors' Grants Scheme is now open for 2025/26

Boston Borough Council is pleased to announce the launch of a new Councillor Grant scheme to support not for profit organisations within the Borough.

For 2025/26, each councillor has £1,000 to support community groups within their ward. Councillors may choose to allocate the full amount to a single project or divide it among several local good causes.

The scheme intends to financially support smaller projects that are easily deliverable and make a meaningful difference in our communities.

Those wishing to apply for a grant must be a formally governed not-for-profit organisation based within the Boston Borough. Applicants should also demonstrate that they are supporting at least one of the following priorities:

The Councillors' Grant Scheme is open for local initiatives in Boston

Growth and prosperity

Safe and resilient communities

Healthy lives

The environment

The Scheme is happy to fund capital costs for building improvements, playground equipment, IT or sports equipment, disabled facilities, energy efficiency measures and more. Additionally, Councillor Grants can cover revenue costs, such as rent, events costs, training fees, or general maintenance.

Councillor Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to see the launch of the Councillor’s Grant Scheme in Boston.

“This is fantastic initiative that benefits the hard-working and diverse organisations of Boston Borough. I am certain that the Councillor Grants will be a very positive step forward for supporting the local community.

“I strongly encourage any eligible organisations interested in grant funding to contact their ward Councillor for more information.”

Please note that the deadline for Councillors' Grants Applications to be received is Saturday 28 February 2026, after which time we can no longer accept applications.

A project may only be funded once in a financial year (1 April to 31 March). It is also a requirement that the project is completed within 12 months of receiving the grant.

For enquiries, please contact [email protected]

Full details of the Scheme including eligibility criteria can be found in the Policy and Information Guide, found at https://www.boston.gov.uk/article/28401/Councillors-Grants-Scheme