The day Braeburn residents went to the farm

Braeburn Lodge care home, in Deeping St James, was full of excitement as they prepared for a trip to Tiny Steps Petting Farm in Thurlby, Lincolnshire.

Residents Joan and Brenda, were very excited to meet animals such as donkeys, pigs and goats at Tiny Steps Petting Farm. The residents were captivated as they were shown how to safely feed the animals, as well as learning interesting facts like goats do not have any front upper teeth! It was a morning filled with joy as both Brenda and Joan loved being able to be so close to such a variety of animals.

General Manager Jane Lee said: “The residents have really enjoyed their trip to Tiny Steps Petting Farm. We knew that visiting the petting farm would be a fun outing and the staff there were very accommodating, especially assisting with the wheelchairs, making sure they residents could enjoy the full experience. It truly was an incredible day and one we will organise again.”

Resident Brenda was very excited and touched by the Tiny Steps Petting Farms animals: “All the animals are so cute and seem very happy. My favourite was the goats, I could feel their tongues when they ate from my hands. I think we should get one for our home.” Once back at Braeburn Lodge, Brenda did indeed ask Jane Lee, the manager if we could have a goat…

