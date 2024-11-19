The Gainsborough Academy students take part in WPT is 10 Showcase to mark 10th anniversary of Wickersley Partnership Trust
To mark the 10th anniversary since Wickersley School and Sports College academised and the Trust was formed, students - aged between 5 and 18 - from across the Trust’s 13 schools came together, in WPT’s biggest ever, cross-Trust event, to put on a spectacle of songs, dances, cheerleading, performances (including previews of the ever-popular Christmas pantomimes!) and art for the school and local community.
There were three showings throughout the day, all with packed out audiences. These included:
- The Princess and the Frog - Wickersley School and Sports College
- The Climb - WPT Primary School KS1 Singers
- What Was I Made For? (From Barbie) - Clifton Community School Dancers
- For Good (From Wicked) - Wickersley School and Sports College Singers
- Elf Jr The Musical - The Gainsborough Academy
- Hall of Fame - WPT Primary School KS2 Singers
- Cheerleading - Wickersley School and Sports College
- Tema Popular de Brasil - Wickersley School and Sports College
- Ex Wives (SIX the Musical) - Rawmarsh Community School
- Cinderella - Thrybergh Academy
- Bohemian Rhapsody - Brinsworth Whitehill Primary School Soloist
- The Greatest Showman Medley - WPT Young Voices Choir
Helen O’Brien, CEO of Wickersley Partnership Trust, said: “This has been an incredibly special year for us at Wickersley Partnership Trust. To mark a decade of excellent academic achievement, we wanted to put on a show that our whole Trust and local community could enjoy.
“The WPT is 10 Showcase displayed the exceptional talent that we have in our Trust, and I’m beyond proud that over 300 students from Year 1 to Sixth Form were involved in bringing our biggest cross-Trust collaborative ever to fruition.
“It was an outstanding showcase of how, together, we celebrate our achievements, and I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished as a community.”
Rachael Skelton, Headteacher at The Gainsborough Academy, said: “All the staff at The Gainsborough Academy were incredibly proud of our students who took part in the WPT is 10 Showcase. They were able to rise to the challenge and demonstrated their talent with a brief section of our Christmas Show - Elf Jr The Musical.
“Seeing our students work collaboratively with staff and students from across the Trust really demonstrates how The Gainsborough Academy and WPT support students to leave school both able and qualified. They should certainly be proud of the achievement and proud to be TGA.”
Scott Gunn, WPT is 10 Showcase Event Organiser at Wickersley Partnership Trust, added: “It was an honour to put together such a fantastic event to celebrate WPT turning 10. The whole team across the Trust pulled together to make the show a resounding success, and the children taking part did their schools, communities and Trust proud.”
Founded in 2014, Wickersley Partnership Trust (WPT) is a multi-academy trust with eight primary schools, five secondary schools, one sixth form, and five alternative provisions under its umbrella. The schools are predominantly based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, with one based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.
The climate for learning within Wickersley Partnership Trust is characterised by embedded inclusivity and high expectations from the whole Trust community - schools have their own individual character but the core ethos, vision and practices are driven by the Trust’s desire to ensure equality for all, regardless of location.
WPT’s motto is: ‘We aim to send all young people into an ever-changing world, able and qualified to play their full part in it.’
WPT’s website: https://wickersleypt.org/