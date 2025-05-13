The Haven care home in Boston introduces ‘Care Colleagues’ breakfast club

The Haven Care Home in Boston

Black Swan Care Group’s The Haven care home on Whitehouse Lane in Boston has introduced a new ‘Care Colleagues’ breakfast club at the home. Professional colleagues from across the health and social care sector are invited to meet staff, residents and others at the home, while enjoying a sausage or bacon roll and a hot drink freshly prepared by the home’s kitchen team.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Evangeline Girling explained the idea: “I read elsewhere that a care home in Surrey had introduced a similar idea and thought it would be a great idea for us to give it a try. The idea is that anyone from the Blue Light services – police, ambulance, paramedics, fire fighters can pop in. We’d also like to welcome other health and social care representatives – doctors, district nurses, social workers etc.

“We work really closely with all these health and care professionals during our working day, but don’t often have time to get to know them properly or understand some of the different pressures they’re facing. Of course, we don’t want to interrupt their busy schedules, but as part of our commitment to working collaboratively with everyone in our sector, and within our local community, we thought this would be a good idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakfast club runs on the 1st and 3rd Friday of each month from 9.00 to 11.00, with the next one taking place on Friday 16th May.

Evangeline Girling - Home Manager, The Haven

The Haven care home on Whitehouse Lane in Boston provides short-term, respite care and longer-term support to older people. For more information, contact the home on 01205 345005 or email: [email protected].