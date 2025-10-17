The Ivy among latest businesses supported through the Sleaford Shopfront Grant Scheme

The Ivy public house is the latest shopfront in Sleaford to be restored and improved as part of the latest round of funding through the Sleaford Shopfront Grant Scheme.

The Scheme is funded by government through the UKSPF which has driven more, broader improvements across the town and District. Over £640,000 of funding has been allocated since 2023, which, with the completion of the works, will have supported improvements to over 30 businesses. Businesses supported include Appetites, Jennings Bet, Bristol Arcade, and The Ivy.

Through the latest round of funding, the works on The Ivy are the most advanced and include repainting, decorating and stonework, which will be completed in October.

Works have also started at 2-6 Market Place, where a number of businesses are based, including the Marketplace Café and Waffle and Chill.

All of these works help to restore historical features, enhance the town centre and improve the quality of the buildings and character of the space, strengthening pride of place in Sleaford.

The Council’s Conservation Officer has actively promoted the grant towards those businesses that would most benefit and encouraged take-up. Businesses have responded positively saying how much the advice and financial support has enabled works that wouldn’t have been able to take place without it.

The shopfronts programme is part of a set of broader priorities aimed at preserving and enhancing the historic environment across the District and which form part of the Council’s Heritage Strategy . Alongside this the district-wide Shopfront Design Guide has gone through consultation, with the Council having received an overwhelmingly positive response and where it will continue to inform planning decision-making principles.

On both the strategy and guide, North Kesteven District Council worked together with the Heritage Trust of Lincolnshire, drawing on their expertise to deliver workshops. This helped to shape the strategy together with Council’s Conservation and Planning teams.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “The rich built heritage we have right across the District, in every village, town and parish, deserves to be further enhanced and protected.

“Several shopfronts have been and will be restored and improved by targeted mixed funding sources. Through the Shopfront Design Guide we will see even more heritage features recovered and shopfronts designed to a standard that will help keep the District and its towns and villages distinct and attractive.”

Matthew Bentley, Conservation Officer at NKDC, said: “Sleaford has a wealth of beautiful historic buildings. The scheme seeks to improve the character and appearance of the buildings to create a positive impact on the wider area and build pride across those businesses that now have frontages that reflect on the quality of the service they offer.

“By targeting commercial units, the scheme will also support businesses, and hopefully increase footfall into the town, which is ultimately good for all shops, businesses and services operating locally.”

Heritage Lincolnshire’s CEO Tracy Stringfellow said: “We are really proud to be partnering with North Kesteven District Council in delivering town centre improvements for Sleaford for this second phase of the scheme and seeing the impact of investments made previously and those yet to come.

“These shopfront improvements are pivotal in maintaining and reviving the local economy, historic buildings and small businesses in Sleaford.”

Also coming soon is a review of the Sleaford Conservation Area, which will go out to consultation before Christmas.