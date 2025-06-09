The Mayor of Boston goes green in sponsored electric car

Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, the Worshipful the Mayor of Boston

The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston is making his mayoral journeys green by using an electric vehicle during his 12-month term.

Cllr Barrie Pierpont has been sponsored by Drayton Motors with a new Kia EV3.

It is specifically for use only while he is on Mayoral duties representing Boston Borough Council and comes with no additional expense to the Council.

The Mayor was invited to attend the official opening of the Drayton Motors state of the art near net-zero showroom on The Quadrant on Thursday 5 June.

Following the opening, Cllr Pierpoint collected the keys to his mayoral car and is now using it.

He said: "Through this great civic honour as The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, I am invited to attend many events, give talks, formally open new businesses and services and to meet community organisations and groups. It is a busy role and one that involves a lot of travel across the Borough and wider region".

He went onto say: "It's great to know that through securing a sponsored electric car for my term as Mayor thanks to the generosity of Drayton Motors, all those journeys will be green and reducing the carbon emissions for cleaner travel."