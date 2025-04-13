The Mighty Truckfest Lincoln returns for a spectacular family weekend!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready — Truckfest Lincoln is back and set to deliver an unforgettable, action-packed family weekend on Sunday, the 4th and Monday, the 5th, May 2025, at the iconic Lincolnshire Showground.

This legendary event draws in thousands of spectacular trucks, from towering American rigs and vintage classics to highly customised working trucks — offering a weekend full of adrenaline-fueled action, jaw-dropping displays, celebrity guests, and fantastic family entertainment.

Often described as the “Glastonbury for Trucks”, Truckfest brings together the heart of the road haulage industry for a truly larger-than-life celebration. Truckers from across the UK will showcase their pride and joy, competing in display competitions and connecting with thousands of fans who share a love for life on the road.

This year promises even more excitement, including:

American Trucks

Over 1,000 trucks already booked — from stunning show trucks to emergency vehicles and American rigs.

Monster Truck Swampthing – car-crushing action and incredible stunts (and yes, there’s even one you can ride in!).

The Two Brothers Stunt Team delivering high-energy motorcycle stunt shows.

Live family-friendly wrestling – action-packed entertainment for all ages.

Autobots Roll Out! Two incredible Optimus Prime Transformer Trucks will be at Truckfest.

The Red Devils parachute display team is landing on Monday with an epic aerial show.

Two epic Optimus Prime trucks – including a fully restored 1986 Freightliner FLT80 Cabover styled after the original 80s truck, and the 2001 American Peterbilt 379 as seen in the Transformers movies!

Children’s character walkabouts – perfect for younger visitors.

Live music, delicious food and drink, plus a huge variety of trade stalls offering something for everyone.

The Two Brothers Stunt Team will be performing cutting edge street bike freestyle tricks!

Meet the Stars of BBC’s Gladiators!

Back by popular demand from last year’s show, fans can meet some of the stars from the hit show BBC’s Gladiators:

Sunday: Say hello to Sheli McCoy (‘Sabre’) and Matty Campbell (‘Bionic’).

Monday: Meet Emily Steel (‘Dynamite’) and Alex Gray (‘Apollo’).

Monster Truck Swampthing

Truck manufacturers and distributors will also be showcasing the latest industry innovations, including a dedicated Electric Zone highlighting the future of road haulage. Event sponsors Fruehauf will be on hand to welcome visitors to their exhibition stand in a relaxed and engaging setting.

And that’s not all — Truckfest now has its very own radio station!

Following its launch last year, HGV1 Radio continues to connect the road haulage community year-round with industry news, guest interviews, music, and podcasts. As the event approaches, HGV1 offers exclusive show previews and behind-the-scenes features — and this year, the station’s presenters will join Mikey Faulkner in the main arena, bringing even more energy to the weekend!

Tickets & Pricing

Advance Tickets – Save by booking early!

Adult: £25

Child (5–15 years): £10

Family (2 Adults + 2 Children): £60

Souvenir Annual: £4.50

(Under 5s go FREE and do not require a ticket. All prices subject to change and availability.)

Don’t Miss Out!

With thrilling stunt shows, celebrity appearances, live entertainment, incredible trucks, and non-stop fun for the whole family, Truckfest Lincoln 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever.

For tickets and more information, visit:

www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-lincoln - Discounted advanced tickets available now