The Mouse House Cheese Co launches new cheese to celebrate 30 years of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

The Lincolnshire cheesemakers, based in Thorpe St Peter, Lincolnshire, have chosen a special smoked cheese to mark the occasion.

Mollie Haines, Founder of The Mouse House Cheese Co. said; “We are so excited to launch this cheese to celebrate Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s 30th Anniversary. It is a special choice as it is one of our original cheeses we produce on the farm, which is an applewood smoked cheese infused with paprika and coal smoked directly on our farm.”

The Mouse House Cheese Co are a proud supporter of LNAA and already stock a LNAA Charity Gift Box. Every time a purchase is made, £8 is donated directly to the charity. Since its launch in July 2023, £3,110 has been raised, helping to keep the iconic yellow helicopter in the sky and its fleet of critical care cars on the roads, 24 hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year.

Joe Harper, LNAA’s Corporate Partnerships Manager said: “We are incredibly grateful for the fantastic support from all the team at The Mouse House Cheese Co. This year is looking to be our busiest year on record with our crews already responding to 1,193 missions. This partnership supports our vital work, ensuring that our crews will be by the side of even more patients, providing life-saving treatments to some of the most critically ill and injured people in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and beyond.”

Molly Haines from The Mouse House Cheese Co with new cheese

Mollie understands that being situated in such a remote location, should a critical incident occur the need for the air ambulance would be vital in bringing a life-saving crew to the scene within minutes.

She summed up: “They provide an essential service, especially for rural areas. The Mouse House is based at our farm at Lymn Bank, and we are aware of the need for the air ambulance in an emergency. As a family run business, we want to make a difference and support this important charity which carries out such an important role. We hope that we never need the LNAA, but to have the reassurance that it is there is vital to us.”

The cheese is available to purchase from the Mouse House Cheese Co shop on Steep Hill, Lincoln, over the phone as well as online at mousehousecheese.co.uk”