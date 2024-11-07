The Private Dental Centre partners with local charity Local Hope for November

This November, we are delighted to announce that we are partnering with Boston charity, Local Hope, to help provide care bags for chemotherapy patients at the Pilgrim Hospital.

'Over the past 20 years, being part of the community and giving-back have always been an incredibly important focus for our business and therefore; to celebrate this milestone, we wanted to run an initiative that will help raise awareness of this wonderful charity and donate care bags for members of our own community,' says Kenny Doig, Clinical Director and owner of The Private Dental Cente.

We pledge to donate the cost of a care bag for every new patient that registers with The Private Dental Centre in November.

Local Hope

The Private Dental Centre, Rosebery Avenue

Established 8 years ago, Local Hope is a Boston based charity run entirely by volunteers who want to make a difference to people’s lives by raising money for local causes.

Their breakthrough project raised £12,000 for an abilities swing for disabled children in Boston’s central park – the first in Lincolnshire!

Since then, they gone on to provide afternoon teas and care packages for people in sheltered housing, donated a log cabin & gazebo in the outdoor forestry area of the Endeavour Academy, donated 2 wheelchairs for day patients at the Pilgrim Hospital as well as toiletry bags for dementia patients. Care bags for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

One of the charity’s ongoing projects is donating care bags to patients who are undergoing chemotherapy at the Pilgrim Hospital. These bags cost £15 each and contain the following items suggested by the chemotherapy department at the hospital;

A thermometer A bottle of water Packets of mints Packets of tissues Puzzle book and pen Colouring book and crayons Hand sanitisers The sad reality is that most people will know someone who has been affected by cancer and therefore it is especially important to keep this vital project running and support the patients as much as possible.

Our pledge

Please help us spread the word to those who are new to the area, currently unregistered or looking for a new dentist and together we can raise awareness and funds for this incredible charity.

Local Hope hold regular fundraising events throughout the area. Follow them on Facebook (Local Hope Charity) or visit their website www.localhope.co.uk for updates.

To register with The Private Dental Centre, please phone the practice on 01205 352892 or fill in the contact us page on our website here https://www.theprivatedentalcentre.co.uk/contact/

We look forward to welcoming you!

The Private Dental Centre team.