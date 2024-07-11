The Red Arrows Trust donates £5,000 to LIVES
This advanced system will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of LIVES emergency responders by enabling them to record patient information electronically.
The introduction of this system marks a significant step forward for LIVES, streamlining the process of documenting patient care during emergencies. With the ability to record patient records electronically, LIVES responders will benefit from improved data management, ensuring that critical medical information is captured accurately and swiftly. This will not only enhance patient care but also help in the seamless sharing of information with other healthcare providers.
Charlie McClelland, Head of Fundraising at LIVES, highlighted the importance of this donation, stating, "We are incredibly grateful to The Red Arrows Trust for their generous continued support of LIVES. The trust’s donation helps support the cost of our new digital patient forms – it will transform the speed of which our responders are able to deliver care removing any need for paper forms moving forward.”
LIVES has been a cornerstone of emergency medical response in Lincolnshire, providing rapid and life-saving care to those in need. The introduction of electronic patient records is expected to bolster their already exemplary service, ensuring that responders are equipped with the best tools to manage emergency situations effectively.
The Red Arrows Trust, named after the world-renowned Royal Air Force aerobatic team, is dedicated to supporting charitable causes that promote health, education, and community well-being. The Trust's ongoing commitment to improving local communities through strategic donations and partnerships is exemplified by this latest contribution to LIVES.
For more information about LIVES or to make a donation, please visit lives.org.uk
