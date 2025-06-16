The return of our Every Voice People Awards

Following the fantastic success of last year’s Every Voice People Awards, we are pleased to announce that the awards will be returning for a second year, thanks to external funding.

Organised by our Every Voice Patient Partners, we are using World Mental Health Day as a celebration of everything people using our services have achieved and look forward to inviting all our finalists to a celebration event on Friday 10 October.

Nominations are now open and we encourage as many people as possible to take part. It doesn't matter which service or what the person has achieved - big or small - the point is you feel they deserve recognition!

The celebration is open to current or former patients/service users, carers, patient or carer led groups, or anyone with lived or learnt experience of mental health, learning disability or autism services that deserves recognition.

The Every Voice People Awards logo

The awards are open to anyone currently using, or who has previously used our services, as well as carers or family members of people who use our services too - the important thing is they have lived or learnt experience.

We want our awards to be a celebration of people and the positive impact that lived or learnt experience has to instil hope and inspire recovery.

If you know someone that has made big strides in their own recovery, helped someone else to recover, or just used their experience to improve services for others, we want to hear from you.

You have until 4 July to submit a nomination. Everyone nominated will receive a certificate of recognition.

The LPFT logo and Every Voice logo at last years awards.

Our judging panel, which includes members of the Board and patient and carer representatives from outside the organisation, will then be going through every nomination to pick out those achievements that really stand out and deserve extra recognition. It is these finalists that will then be invited to our awards event and we’ll hear more about what they’ve done in our special celebration brochure.

We look forward to hearing all the great stories and achievements and celebrating this as part of World Mental Health Day.

To submit a nomination, click here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=slTDN7CF9UeyIge0jXdO43_nCaj1Ay1AjRPLrPZn5VdUMzZKWUdFRENNWTZTSVhBVlRJU1RQNE5HMS4u

To view the award categories and nomination top tips, click here: https://www.lpft.nhs.uk/news-and-events/celebrating-success/every-voice-patient-achievement-awards