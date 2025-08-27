The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston to support five local good causes during his civic year

Cllr Pierpoint received 30 applications from charities and causes. Following shortlisting, Cllr Pierpoint and his fundraising committee have chosen the following causes:

Headway Lincolnshire

Boston Men’s Shed

Support group for adults with Autism

Boston Foodbank – Feeding the Children’s project

Centrepoint Outreach

All funds raised during the Mayoral Year will be divided equally between the five causes.

Cllr Pierpoint said: “This year, I’ve done something different in that I invited organisations, good causes and charities to write to me to tell me specific projects and equipment that the Mayor’s fund could possibly support. I was absolutely delighted to receive so many applications and it led to a really hard process in deciding the shortlist.

“The chosen causes all support the people of the Borough in many different ways and I know every penny raised will make a huge difference to the projects and services they deliver for the community.

“The Fundraising Committee will be working on events and ways to generate funds for all these good causes. Please do support them and get involved in any way you can.”

Headway Lincolnshire is based in Boston and will use the funds for specialist counselling services to suppose people and their families after brain injury.

Ann-Marie Smith said: “Being chosen as one of the Mayor’s charities is an honour for Headway Lincolnshire. It shines a vital spotlight on the challenges faced by brain injury survivors and their families and helps us continue our mission to ensure no one faces brain injury alone.

“This support will enable us to reach more people with life-changing services.”

Boston Men’s Shed, a supportive community that provides a place for men who may feel alone, isolated or are struggling a place to meet and undertake projects, often for the community.

Treasurer Steve Appleyard said: At the Boston Men's Shed we offer a social and creative environment bringing men together, giving opportunities to socialise, finding new friends with mutual interests, sharing skills, knowledge and experience.

“We help our members with health and wellbeing issues and we do all we can to have healthier and happy men in the shed and in the community.

“We find making items from wood together for the Boston community helps both men and the local area. It is an honour to be chosen as one of the Mayor's good causes to receive funding. Any funds received will enable us to purchase expensive timber.”

The Support Group for Adults with Autism meets every Wednesday at Black Sluice Lock Cottages, Boston from 1pm-2.30pm. It offers a safe and welcoming space with no pressure or judgement for those wanting friendly chats, shared experiences or simply to be around people who understand.

Julie Mitchell from Tayloritex who runs the group said: “The Support Group for Adults with Autism are grateful to be nominated as one of the five groups to be supported by the Mayor's Fundraising Committee during the Mayoral Year of Barrie. Any funding will allow the group to continue with their weekly meetings which are attended by adults with autism.

“The meetings are held in a warm and friendly environment which allows those attending to meet with others with similar conditions and gives them a space to carry out activities under the guidance of the Group Facilitator. Other funds are being applied for and this will be a stepping stone to investigate widening participation and expanding the group in the future. This support is really appreciated.”

Boston Foodbank – Feeding the Children’s project, supports families in Boston Borough who are struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves and their families.

Fr David Stephenson said: “I am so delighted that the Boston Foodbank is part of the Mayor of Boston's fundraising work this year. The Foodbank serves people from across the town and borough and works to bring an end to poverty here. The money raised by the Mayor's Fundraising Committee will help ensure that food and support reaches people who need it - our neighbours in crisis.”

Centrepoint Outreach Boston support the vulnerable and homeless with guidance and support, facilities, emergency food parcels and much more.

Elizabeth Hopkins said: “Centrepoint Outreach is delighted to have been selected as one of the Mayor’s charities. Funds received will help us to buy new seating for our drop-in lounge, which serves around 350 homeless and vulnerable people annually. Our centre offers hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, phone charging, project worker support, and activity sessions. New seating will make the lounge more welcoming, helping visitors to feel comfortable and at ease. We are extremely grateful for the Mayor’s support.”

Any business or organisation who would like to assist the Mayor’s Fundraising Committee by making a donation or organising a corporate fundraising event to help these causes, would be most welcome.

You can also get involved in supporting the Fundraising Committee and gaining experience in events and other voluntary roles. The committee is looking for passionate volunteers such as administrative assistant, fundraising assistant, creative volunteer and appeals & sponsorship assistant. Training will be provided.

To contact the Mayor about an event, donation or opportunities to be part of the Fundraising Committee please email [email protected] or call 07720 406806.

1 . Contributed Pictured from left are Jennifer Oglesbee, Cllr Suzanne Welberry, Boston Men’s Shed chairman John Mould, Boston Men’s Shed secretary Ian Johnsen, Boston Men’s Shed treasurer Steve Appleyard, The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, Mayoress Pamela Love, Cllr Helen Staples and Deputy Mayor Cllr Patricia Marson. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pictured from left are: Sue Lindridge and Ann-Marie Smith from Headway Lincolnshire, The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, Mayoress Pamela Love, Cllr Patricia Marson Deputy Mayor and Cllr Suzanne Welberry. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pictured from left are Julie Mitchell from Tayloritex, Cllr Helen Staples, The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, Deputy Mayor Cllr Patricia Marson, Mayoress Pamela Love and Jennifer Oglesbee. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Pictured from left are Elizabeth Hopkins from Centrepoint Outreach, Cllr Suzanne Welberry, The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston Cllr Barrie Pierpoint, Jade Welberry and Mayoress Pamela Love. Photo: Submitted