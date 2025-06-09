The Zone to return to Sleaford this September

Lots of young people came to chill out and be themselves at The Zone while it was at Sleaford’s Market Place last week, setting the stage for its return in September.

The nationally recognised and award-winning pop-up youth space creates free access to creativity, connection and culture in the heart of communities. It landed in the Market Place last week, from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8, brought to Sleaford by North Kesteven District Council using UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies.

Created by youth specialists Zest Theatre in collaboration with innovative structure designers AirCladand Inflate; The Zone combines the best bits of a youth club with access to high-quality creative workshops and activities. It’s a vibrant and purpose-built space for young people aged 11-18 to relax and be themselves through a mix of creative workshops, games, and relaxed hangout zones.

The Hub supported an arts activity and dance workshop, and live music was scheduled by Shug Studios featuring young performers. The first 25 young people to arrive on each of the four days also received a free waffle tray from Waffle & Chill, on Market Place, as a sweet treat to welcome them into The Zone.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “There was a real mix of activities across the four days including photography, parkour, games including table tennis and Lego, live music, clay modelling, street art, drama, dance and an art wall.

“It was all free to access, and it was brilliant to see so many young people locally doing so. It offered something for them to feel engaged in, and recognised with, as part of our wider USKPF-funded programme of events for everyone to enjoy and I look forward to seeing The Zone return again with more later this year.”

The Zone will return again to Sleaford’s Market Place from September 18-21. See more information at https://zesttheatre.com/thezone

You can also follow @northkestevendc and @zesttheatre on social media for further details ahead of its return.

At the same time, Sleaford's Teenage Markets have returned for 2025. They offer young people a platform to showcase their talent and test their entrepreneurial skills.

The first Teenage Market was held at Sleaford's Market Place on Saturday 7 June, and took place in conjunction with The Zone. Young people wishing to take part in the Teenage Market can create a profile as a trader or performer at www.theteenagemarket.co.uk