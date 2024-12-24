Theddlethorpe Academy pupils dazzle in Christmas nativity performances featuring aliens, camels and stars

Theddlethorpe Academy's Christmas nativity.

Theddlethorpe Academy held a Christmas nativity to the delight of parents / carers and guests.

Pupils sparkled and parents and carers were wowed at Theddlethorpe Academy's festive concerts.

Foundation Stage's play was called ‘Christmas with Aliens’. Four spectacular narrating aliens crashed onto Earth in a spaceship and met some school children and a teacher who welcomed them to watch their Christmas play. The aliens eagerly watched the Nativity unfold with quirky humour and comments.

Mary and Joseph welcomed the baby Jesus surrounded by the Angel Gabriel, three Kings, shepherds, sheep and angels.

The children made all of the staff and audiences very proud.

The parents and carers thoroughly enjoyed the play, commenting on how lovely the story telling was and how proud they were.

The Years 1 and 2 concert starred Humph the Camel. Usually, he doesn’t show the slightest bit of interest in anything. But, to everyone's surprise and delight, when he meets the new born King he just can't contain his excitement and joy!

Humph was excitedly played by Ralph Lippolis-Moore. He also sang a solo and grumpily led his camels through the desert.

The children were praised for their hard work, amazing dancing, singing and the wonderful solo singing.

The performance ended with an enthusiastic rendition of ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’.

Theddlethorpe’s very own Celestial Choir shone in this year’s nativity for Years 3, 4, 5 and 6.

With the help of ‘Mr Marrz’ played by Joshua and ‘Stella’ performed by Bernice, the children learnt all about the amazing star that showed the way to the stable where Jesus was born.

Throughout the performance, the children of key stage 2 sang, danced and dazzled like the stars they are.

