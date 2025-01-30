Thistles Market Garden achieves Shooting Star’s Charity of the Year 2025

Shooting Star Director Jez Ashberry (left) with Thistles Manager Michael Burgess (right) and staff and service users at Thistles Market Garden.

A market garden near Boston that supports people with a learning disability will be getting help from an award-winning PR and marketing agency this year.

Thistles Market Garden in Sutterton has been chosen by Shooting Star as its Charity of the Year for 2025.

Shooting Star will provide PR, marketing and digital support free of charge to Thistles and will also help to raise funds for the charity.

Thistles supports adults with a learning disability and currently provides purposeful activities in horticulture to 22 people from Boston, Spalding, Heckington and Holbeach.

“We’re over the moon to have been chosen and very grateful to the guys at Shooting Star for offering to help us this year,” said Thistles Manager Michael Burgess.

“We’ve made a lot of progress and grown the charity over the past two years, but we’re ambitious to do more, and we’re sure Shooting Star will be able to help us achieve our goals.

“We’re looking forward to putting together a marketing and fund-raising plan for this year, so watch this space!”

Kate Strawson, a Director of Shooting Star, said the whole team is looking forward to working with Thistles in the coming year.

“Throughout 2025 we will be supporting Thistles for free, helping them with their marketing, profile raising and social media as well as raising money for them at our next Chippy Quiz in November!

“Choosing between all the applicants is always a very difficult decision, but Thistles offers such an amazing service to people in the Boston area with a learning disability that we knew we’d love to support them.

“Not only that, but we’re a green fingered bunch and we love a bit of gardening, so in many ways it was a no-brainer!”

Thistles is the 18th charity Shooting Star has helped since its Charity of the Year initiative was launched in 2009. Past charities have included Headway Lincolnshire, Help Me, I’m Fine and Sophie’s Journey.

Not only does Thistles support people with a learning disability, it also sells the fresh seasonal produce that the service users grow from seed. Find out more by visiting their website: www.thistlesmarketgarden.net.

If you would like to nominate a charity for 2026 send an email to [email protected] and ask for an application form.