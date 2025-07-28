Thousands attend Boston’s first ever Pride event to celebrate joy and inclusivity across the borough

Boston was filled with colour, joy and inclusivity on Saturday as the town’s first ever Pride event took place.

More than 3,100 visitors and residents attended the free family-friendly event in Central Park, driving a significant increase in visits to the town centre while celebrating the Borough’s LGBTQIA+ community.

From circus workshops and glitter fairies to DJs, drag artist and dance groups, there was something for everyone to enjoy at the town’s inaugural Pride event.

All of the activities were free, meaning everyone could get involved in the fun which included the Blackfriars Theatre area, Pride Beach, craft area and bubble workshops.

Meanwhile, a wide variety of acts took to the main stage, including The Biz, Roch Choir, Ken Lambert and BOS Musical Theatre Group. Hear4Lincs was on hand to offer BSL supported announcements and performances throughout.

Away from the main stage, the support services hub became home to organisations including Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership, Bloodbikes and Unison who were on hand throughout - and the Pride Nest provided a safe space for anyone who needed it.

Visitors were encouraged to bring a picnic or to make the most of a number of food and drink stalls.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly proud that we were able to host such a meaningful and inclusive event in the heart of Boston to celebrate the diverse communities across the entire Borough.

“It was inspiring to see people of all ages coming together, sharing the joy and making sure that everyone felt welcome and valued. I think we can all agree that the atmosphere was one of celebration.

“I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us in Central Park and helped us to make history at Boston’s first ever Pride. What a day to remember!”

This event was made possible thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).