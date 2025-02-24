Thousands available in two grant funds to benefit local groups

More groups and good causes around North Kesteven are set to benefit from thousands of pounds in grant funding from two community funds, including £125,000 in new money. For one of the funds, though, anyone interested must act quickly as the closing date of February 28 is fast approaching.

The latest round of North Kesteven Community Lottery grants is currently open to applications from charities and non-profits for amounts up to £500. The aim is to target and support smaller, volunteer-led, non-profit organisations operating across North Kesteven for the benefit of local residents.

This programme is funded by the proceeds from the North Kesteven Lottery. It’s a community lottery which means that for every ticket purchased, 50p goes towards a nominated good cause, and 10p goes into a general good cause fund or 60p if no specific cause is chosen. It is this general good cause fund that is now available for redistribution to eligible projects.

The Council is working on this scheme with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation and is inviting groups throughout North Kesteven to apply now. Projects applying for grants should be focused on health and wellbeing, connectivity (digital/peer support), community/cultural activities and events, and youth activities. The closing date is on Friday February 28 2025.

Good causes supported by the Community Lottery getting together at the launch of the scheme in 2021

Councillor Sally Tarry, who has overview of community initiatives at North Kesteven District Council, said that the entire ethos of the NK Community Lottery was to connect communities to the good causes operating locally and to make it easier for them to access small funding opportunities.

“Small regular sources of funding can be the difference between a community group surviving and flourishing. With this fund meeting both running costs, overheads and general expenses as well as specific expenditure linked to any projects, we anticipate it making an enormous difference to the vibrancy and variety of community life within North Kesteven.

“When the 500 or so players of the NK Lottery buy their tickets weekly, they are not only doing so in the hope of winning up to £25,000 for themselves, but also in the knowledge that most of their £1 ticket purchase will directly benefit good causes locally. Being able to re-distribute some of that money in grants of up to £500 each is a wonderful way of ensuring maximum benefit across the broad sweep of community organisations, operating in support of community cohesion and the District’s ongoing wellbeing.”

At the same time, Schroders Greencoat – the owner of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant – has committed to providing a further £125,000 in local funding over the next five years. The Community Power Fund has previously provided £125,000 of local awards over the past five years, and will continue to be managed together by Schroders Greencoat and North Kesteven District Council.

Projects applying to the Community Power Fund must have an environmental, sport, wellbeing or education focus and be based within five miles of the Energy Plant at Kirkby La Thorpe. The next closing date for the current quarterly round is April 9.

For full details of both grants, how to apply and the support available to applicants, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/communityfunding