Thousands of poppies make up striking VE Day 80 tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A display of more than 20,000 ceramic poppies, arranged in the silhouette of a Lancaster Bomber, has been unveiled at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln, ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striking installation, created by Lithuanian artist Darius Sirmulevicius who now lives in Lincolnshire, will serve as a summer-long tribute to the millions of people across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.

The poppies, each one unique, will be available for sale with proceeds going towards the IBCC, Wooden Spoon Rugby Charity and British West India Regiments Heritage Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IBCC CEO Nicky van der Drift said: “During WWII, more than a million men and women served in or supported Bomber Command, and Lincolnshire housed over a third of all the RAF Bomber Command stations.

In the UK, the red poppy is the national symbol of remembrance. Despite the devastation and horrific loss of life in war-torn Europe, poppies flourished and grew on battlefields and this spectacular display in the shape of a Lancaster Bomber is a tribute to all those who served during WWII.

“In the UK, the red poppy is the national symbol of remembrance. Despite the devastation and horrific loss of life in war-torn Europe, poppies flourished and grew on battlefields and this spectacular display in the shape of a Lancaster Bomber is a fitting tribute to their sacrifice.

“It serves as a point of remembrance, a reminder of the cost of war and an education piece for all ages, which is at the heart of everything we do here.”

The unveiling also marks the launch of VE80 Lincoln – the final stage of the Rugby & World War Two Project, hosted by World Rugby Memorial, designed to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day (6th June, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which began in Normandy and continued through Nijmegen and Arnhem, will culminate in Lincoln on VE Day with a series of events at locations across Lincolnshire from 8th to 11th May 2025.

The striking installation, created by Lithuanian artist Darius Sirmulevicius who now lives in Lincolnshire, will serve as a summer-long tribute to the millions of people across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.

Over 280 young male and female rugby players from U18 teams in the UK, France, the Netherlands and Jamacia will take part in the events including an international VE80 Rugby Festival hosted by Lincoln Rugby Club on Saturday, May 10.

The Rugby & World War Two Project, hosted by World Rugby Memorial, is a collaboration of Francourt Events, the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), Lincoln Rugby FC, and Sage Blue.

Sue Liburd MBE DL, director of Sage Blue and co-chair of VE80 Lincoln, said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day provides a unique opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by millions and educate future generations about the enduring importance of peace and freedom, and what better way to do this than through sport?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The VE80 Lincoln project, which involves young people from across the Europe and the Commonwealth, combines education, history and rugby, ensuring that the stories of resilience, courage and unity remain relevant and inspiring for years to come."

She added: “The commemorations are more than just a reflection on history, they are an investment in future generations.”