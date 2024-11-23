Thousands walk in memory of loved ones at torchlight procession

The Torchlight Procession in progress. Credit: Stuart Wilde Photography Ltd

Last Tuesday (November 19) saw over 1,500 people walk in memory of loved ones, raising much-needed awareness for St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire as part of the Light Up A Life Appeal.

Led by the RAF Waddington Pipe Band, supporters of all ages walked from Clayton’s Sports Ground to Lincoln Cathedral in the city, whilst holding flaming torches and light-up lanterns.

The atmosphere was beautiful, with many supporters seen to be visibly emotional as they paid tribute to lost loved ones.

As is tradition, the Torchlight Procession paused at the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit on Nettleham Road for a moving rendition of Amazing Grace. Patients, staff, and volunteers at the Inpatient Unit were able to enjoy this emotive display and listen from inside the building.

An overhead view of the service of celebration at Lincoln Cathedral. Photo Credit: Michael Kheng, Kurnia Aerial Photography.

At the front of the procession was Suzanne Sheppard, who dedicated a light to honour her beloved sister, Caroline, who sadly died in the Hospice in the summer of 2023. Upon the procession’s arrival at the cathedral, Suzanne brought the flaming torch forward and lit the ceremonial torch that burned throughout the service.

The service of celebration, compered by Melvyn Prior, included songs from local choirs and performers, and brief messages from representatives of St Barnabas Hospice.

Chief Executive Chris Wheway said: “This is my ninth year doing the Torchlight Procession and it becomes more magical and more cherished each year that we do this.

“This is a community coming together, this tonight is a social movement, this is about saying: we celebrate, we honour, and we remember.

“A huge thank you to you all for being here and supporting us. Every pound you donate, every item of clothing, every hour you give us, changes lives. By being here tonight, you are changing lives. And I just think that’s the most beautiful, precious thing at this time of year to think about.”

The 30ft Tree of Life outside the cathedral was illuminated during a touching performance of Candle in the Darkness, specially written by Ben Poole and Tim Marks of The Starring Theatre Company, and performed by local singer, Grace Jackson.

Supporters were then invited to write Messages of Love and tie them to the railings, sending a special message to loved ones no longer here.

Ness Wilson, Events and Innovation Fundraising Officer, and project lead for the Torchlight Procession, said: “The Torchlight Procession is such a special and well-loved event, and it has been an incredibly moving evening. It means a lot to the people of Lincolnshire, and us at St Barnabas, to come together to remember loved ones in such a beautiful way.

“We want to thank everyone who walked the procession or has dedicated a light on the Tree of Life, your support really makes a difference to the provision of vital hospice care across Lincolnshire.” The annual Torchlight Procession is part of the Hospice’s Light up a Life appeal which is expected to raise £50,000.

The appeal sees supporters dedicating lights in memory of loved ones each Christmas, now shining brightly on the Tree of Life outside Lincoln Cathedral. To date, this year’s Light up a Life campaign has raised over £28,200.

Ness adds: “Every donation for a light pays for more people to receive specialist end-of-life care, and more families to receive bereavement support during the most difficult times. Without this support, we simply couldn’t do what we do, so thank you all.

You can still dedicate a light in memory of a loved one through the St Barnabas Hospice website. You can remember anyone, not just those cared for by the Hospice. As a thank you, the charity will send you a personalised card, a memory tag for the Tree of Life, and a tree decoration.

The Tree of Life sits outside the cathedral until early January and is completely free to visit. Anyone who was unable to attend the Torchlight Procession can visit when they can, for a moment of reflection for loved ones lost.

To add a Message of Love to the railings of the Tree of Life, you can visit the Lincoln Visitor Information Centre to collect a tag, in return for a donation to St Barnabas Hospice”.